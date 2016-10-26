Goodwill of Southern Nevada is honored to receive a $10,000 State Farm Good Neighbor grant from State Farm Insurance to help fund life changing work readiness and job training workshops at the nonprofit’s local Career Connections centers.

“Hands on, face-to-face workshops like these are critical when it comes to helping prepare members of our community for employment,” said Steve Chartrand, president & CEO of Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “Thanks to this generous State Farm Good Neighbor grant, we are able to offer these no-cost workshops to an additional 1,000 job seekers.”

Las Vegas State Farm agent and Goodwill of Southern Nevada board of Directors member Eric James presented the $10,000 check at a recent board of directors meeting.

“State Farm believes strong neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society,” shares Eric James. “We are committed to maintaining the vibrancy of our communities by assisting nonprofits, like Goodwill of Southern Nevada, that offer programs focused on financial literacy, job training, affordable housing and first time homeownership.”

The free workshops are open to anyone 18 years old or older and occur every week at one of Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s Career Connections locations. Those interested in attending can find a workshop calendar at http://www.goodwill.vegas/careerconnectionsworkshopcalendar. To sign up or find out more information, call (702) 214-2025.

About Goodwill of Southern Nevada:

Goodwill of Southern Nevada transforms donated goods and monetary contributions into pathways to meaningful employment for Southern Nevadans in need. In 2015, Goodwill of Southern Nevada successfully placed 2,383 individuals into local, sustainable jobs generating more than $48 million in earned wages.

About State Farm®:

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto, home and individual life insurance in the United States. Its 18,000 agents and more than 65,000 employees serve more than 82 million policies and accounts – nearly 80 million auto, home, life, health and commercial policies, and nearly 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 41 on the 2015 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.