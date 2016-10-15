GLVAR Members Earn National Appointments to Key NAR Committees

LAS VEGAS – Nineteen leading and longtime members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS (GLVAR) recently earned appointments to leadership positions with the National Association of REALTORS (NAR).

“We’re fortunate and honored that so many of our top local REALTORS have been recognized and appointed by their peers around the country to these national leadership positions,” said 2016 GLVAR President Scott Beaudry, a longtime local REALTOR. “It speaks to the expertise and quality of our membership here in Southern Nevada and to how committed our members are to the industry.”

The following GLVAR members and staff members have been appointed to the following NAR committees and positions for 2017:

GLVAR 2017 President David J. Tina, member of NAR Board of Directors.

GLVAR 2017 Immediate Past President Scott Beaudry, member at large, Data Strategies Committee; and member of NAR Board of Directors.

GLVAR 2017 President-elect Chris Bishop, state representative, Membership Policy and Board Jurisdiction Committee; and member of NAR Board of Directors.

GLVAR 2017 Treasurer-elect Thomas Blanchard, regional representative, Housing Opportunity Committee; and member of NAR Board of Directors.

Former GLVAR Vice President Kathryn Bovard, large firm representative on the NAR Board of Directors; and member at large, Professional Standards Committee.

GLVAR 2016 Treasurer Janet Carpenter, state representative, Broker Involvement Council; and regional representative, Idea Exchange Council for Brokers.

GLVAR 2017 Director Amber DeLillo, member at large, Consumer Communications Committee.

GLVAR Director of Operations Wendy DiVecchio, member at large, AEC-RCE Certification Advisory Board.

GLVAR 2016 Director and 2016 Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) President Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM and SIOR, vice chair, Commercial Committee; vice chair, Commercial Economic Issues and Trends Forum; affiliate representative, Commercial Real Estate Research Advisory Board; and vice chair, Research Committee.

Former GLVAR President Heidi Kasama, member at large, Federal Taxation Committee and Public Policy Coordinating Committee.

Former GLVAR President Keith Kelley, member and immediate past chair, State and Local Issues Mobilization Support Committee.

Former GLVAR President and 2016 GLVAR Director Kolleen Kelley, member and immediate past chair, Risk Management Issues Committee.

Former GLVAR President Patty Kelley, state representative, RPAC Major Investor Council.

Former GLVAR President Keith Lynam, state representative, RPAC Participation Council; and council representative, RPAC Trustees Fundraising Committee.

Former CALV President Bobbi Miracle, CCIM and SIOR, affiliate representative, Business Issues Policy Committee, Commercial Real Estate Research Advisory Board, and Professional Standards Committee.

Former GLVAR and NVAR President Linda Rheinberger, state representative, Housing Opportunity Committee.

Former GLVAR Director Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel, member at large, Conventional Financing and Policy Committee.

Former GLVAR President and 2016 Nevada Association of REALTORS(NVAR) President David R. Tina, vice chair, Broker Involvement Council.

Former GLVAR President Jack Woodcock, state allocated director on the NAR Board of Directors; regional representative, Credentials and Campaign Rules Committee; member at large, Large Commercial Firms Advisory Group; and state representative, REALTOR Party Member Involvement Committee.

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

###