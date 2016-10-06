The Village at Lake Las Vegas celebrates the 2016 Fall Festival.

From Oct. 8 through Nov. 27, there will be daily free activities from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. including a pumpkin patch, hay bale maze, a trick or trike tricycle course and a corn pile where kids of all ages can play in a giant pile of real corn kernels.

The Fall Festival will host extra-special community events on Fridays and Saturdays including the MonteLago Village BeerFest, Henderson Symphony Orchestra’s “Scary Symphony,” Shakespeare in the park performances, Haunted Pirates Cruises for children, pumpkin-carving contests, Halloween costume contest for dogs, a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses and amusement rides to name a few. A haunted cruise for adults will set sail on Halloween night with costume prizes and cocktail specials.

“We are excited to invite the community to participate in these fall-themed activities and to experience all that Lake Las Vegas has to offer,” said Doug McPhail of Lake Las Vegas. “We are hosting a variety of activities for people of all ages, and we plan to make the Fall Festival an annual event.”

Seasons Market is hosting multiple foodie events focused on cheese, wine, smoked meat and seafood. “Wine by the Water,” a sprawling wine tasting event takes place in The Village on Oct. 22, and features over 30 varietals and food pairing from Lake Las Vegas chefs.

The 2016 Fall Festival is being presented by Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas is a luxury master planned residential community surrounding a 320-acre private lake. Lake Las Vegas is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. For more information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

Free parking will be available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

Fall Festival Special Event Schedule (All events are free unless otherwise noted *)

Smokin’ at Seasons Market (smoked ribs) Oct. 14 & 15 Noon - 7 p.m.

MonteLago Village BeerFest* (www.mlvbf.com for tickets) Saturday, Oct. 15 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Live music until 10 p.m.

Haunted Pirates Cruise* Friday, Oct. 21 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

(www.lakelasvegas.com for tickets)

Shakespeare’s Macbeth Friday, Oct. 21 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

(* $35 VIP seating available at www.lakelasvegas.com)

Scary Symphony Saturday, Oct. 22 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

(Henderson Symphony Orchestra, on the Ponte Vecchio Bridge)

Pumpkin Carving Contest (visit our pumpkin patch) Saturday, Oct. 22 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Seasons Market, Sommelier & Food Paring Event Saturday, Oct. 22 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wine by the Water* (www.eventbrite.com for tickets) Saturday, Oct. 22 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event Friday, Oct. 28 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Haunted Pirates Cruise* Friday, Oct. 28 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

(www.lakelasvegas.com for tickets)

Shakespeare’s Macbeth Friday, Oct. 28 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

(* $35 VIP seating available at www.lakelasvegas.com)

Pumpkin Carving Contest (visit our pumpkin patch) Saturday, Oct. 29 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Seasons Market Cheese Monger Event Saturday, Oct. 29 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Halloweenie: The Doggie Costume Contest Saturday, Oct. 29 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Safe Trick or Treating in The Village Sunday, Oct. 30 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Build your own Halloween Mask Sunday, Oct 30 Noon - 4 p.m.

Shipwrecked: A Haunted Cruise* Monday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

(www.lakelasvegas.com for tickets)

Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow Friday, Nov. 4 Noon - 7 p.m.

Pony Rides Saturday, Nov. 5 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Petting Zoo Saturday, Nov. 5 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Seasons Market Seafood Roadshow Saturday, Nov. 5 Noon - 7 p.m.

Fall Festival Free Daily Activities Schedule

Pumpkin Patch, Hay Bale Maze, Sat., Oct. 8 - Sun., Nov. 27 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Trick or Trike Tricycle Course & Corn Pile