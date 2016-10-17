Dr. Timothy Janiga Named a RealSelf “Top Doctor”

Dr. Timothy Janiga was recently named a “Top Doctor” by RealSelf.com, a website dedicated to covering the best in cosmetic treatments, products and clinicians as deemed effective by the people who matter the most – the patients.

Since 2006, Real Self has recognized doctors who have achieved the highest patient ratings and favorable feedback on their contributed expertise by awarding them with the title of “Top Doctor.” This honor is granted to less than 10 percent of the site’s qualifying community and is a significant achievement to any professional within the industry of cosmetic surgery.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for the work we perform at Janiga MDs,” said Dr. Timothy Janiga. “This award reinforces our dedication and hard work in providing our patients with the best possible cosmetic and surgical care possible.”

According to its website, “RealSelf Top Doctor status is awarded to a select group of doctors who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to answering consumer questions, and are transparent about their level of service by encouraging their patients to post unbiased reviews and ratings.”

Dr. Janiga graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine in 2001 and later performed his residency at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor from 2001-2007. Dr. Janiga is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. To schedule a consultation or for more information visit our website at janigamds.com/contact or call 775 398-4600.

