Discover Outdoor Gems at Get Outdoors Nevada Day on Saturday, Oct. 15

Southern Nevada is an outdoor gem waiting to be discovered and the community is invited to Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Get Outdoors Nevada Day for a day of exploration. Exhibitors will showcase the latest in recreation opportunities, from park and picnic fun to adrenaline filled activities. The free family-friendly event will feature food vendors, demos, live music and more!

Whether you’re already an outdoor enthusiast, looking to do something fun or want to learn something new, here are a few ways to get started:

Learn about the outdoor places near you. Neighborhood parks are great for walks, picnics and an unexpected kickball match. The City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas, City of North Las Vegas and Clark County Parks and Recreation will be available to talk about outdoor spaces that are right at our fingertips. Plan to pick up free Regional Trail Maps and Public Lands of Southern Nevada maps from the Outside Las Vegas Foundation booth.

There are national recreation areas and public lands all around us that are full of trails to hike and sites to see. Visit the National Park Service booth to learn more about the National Parks. To learn about how to Find Your Park visit http://findyourpark.vegas/

Look for local business that provide fun activities for the entire family. Less than an hour away, Forever Resorts can help you learn about rafting on the Black Canyon or renting a houseboat. Get more information at www.foreverresorts.com/ or www.blackcanyonadventures.com/. Lee Canyon can help you plan winter ski & snowboard fun. For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com/site.

Local professional BMX rider, Ricardo Laguna, will perform BMX stunts and kayaking demos. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes, including a day excursion on a pontoon boat, a Land Rover or Jaguar driving adventure or a two night stay at the Green Valley Ranch Resort with dinner for two at Borracha Mexican Cantina.

Get Outdoors Nevada Day is brought to you by Outside Las Vegas Foundation and City of Las Vegas in partnership with the area cities, the National Park Service and many community agencies, organizations and businesses.

Lorenzi Park is located at 3343 West Washington Avenue. For more information, visit www.getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

About Outside Las Vegas Foundation:

Outside Las Vegas Foundation envisions a community that enjoys, values, and protects Southern Nevada’s special outdoor places by connecting people to the region’s wonderful outdoor resources through education, volunteer and outreach programs.