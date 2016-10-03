Nevada Business Magazine

Dickson Commercial Group Sells Freestanding Office Building in Sparks

Dickson Commercial Group recently represented Greater Nevada Credit Union in the sale of a 2,378 square foot freestanding office building.Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR of Dickson Commercial Group recently represented Greater Nevada Credit Union in the sale of a 2,378 square foot freestanding office building at 1255 North McCarran Boulevard. The building was purchased for $545,000 by Robbie Rushing with Rushing Living Trust. This shows continued demand for owner‐occupied real estate as opposed to leasing space. Many purchasers are finding that taking advantage of low‐interest rates is proving cheaper than leasing space if they can qualify for financing.

Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is a locally owned and operated, full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Downtown Reno and serving all of Northern Nevada.

