CSN to Host Presidential Debate Watch Events, Expert Discussions

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada invites those who would like to join the excitement of Nevada’s first-ever presidential debate to visit one of three live Debate Watch events on the college’s campuses throughout southern Nevada.

The events will feature large-screen televisions in auditoriums, expert panelists who will discuss the debate and its significance, a question and answer session, and refreshments for those in attendance.

Members of the public, as well as CSN students, faculty and staff, are welcome to attend these free events.

What: CSN Debate Watch Events

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: CSN North Las Vegas Campus: June Whitley Student Lounge

CSN anticipates the largest attendance at this event because the location allows for it. This event will feature CSN History Professor Dr. Sondra Cosgrove, president of the League of Women Voters of the Las Vegas Valley and a frequent commentator on local political and public service matters.

CSN Charleston Campus: D Building, Room 101

This event will feature CSN Political Science Professors Dr. Francis Carleton and Dr. Ken Fernandez. Dr. Carleton has expertise in state and federal politics as well as sex discrimination law. Dr. Fernandez’s interests include survey methodology, criminal justice, education, direct democracy and local economic development.

CSN Henderson Campus: C Building, Room 133

This event will feature CSN Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Hampson, who specializes in political theory and international relations.