CSN Documentary to be Presented as Final Presidential Debate Nears

LAS VEGAS – As policymakers tackle college affordability leading to November’s election, the College of Southern Nevada is pleased to announce its documentary “No Greater Odds” will be screened on campus, just ahead of the final presidential debate at UNLV.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with higher education policy experts on investing in free community college. Scheduled panelists include:

Mary Rauner, Director of Strategic Planning & Operations, Regional Educational Laboratory West, WestEd

Randy Smith, Executive Director, Rural Community College Alliance

Andrea Henderson, Executive Director, Oregon Community College Association

Reid Setzer, Deputy Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs, Young Invincibles

“No Greater Odds,” which was produced entirely in house at CSN, follows the inspirational stories of five community college students at CSN, who against overwhelming personal and financial obstacles, obtained their college diplomas. CSN is the largest higher education institution in Nevada and the state’s first Hispanic Serving Institution. Approximately 37 percent of CSN’s students receive Pell Grants, the need-based federal grant. CSN’s average independent Pell grant recipient lives on approximately $16,500 a year. Nearly a quarter of its students are first-generation college students, learning to navigate the ropes of higher education on their own.

“This groundbreaking film demonstrates how important it is that we keep college affordable, particularly our community colleges,” said CSN President Dr. Michael Richards. “Our students are slowly being priced out of higher education at the same time that continued education is becoming a critical part of our nation’s success.”

The screening is being presented by the College Promise Campaign, a nonpartisan, nonprofit higher education initiative that builds widespread support for funding the first two years of a community college education for all hardworking students. Chaired by Dr. Jill Biden and former Governor Jim Geringer (R-WY), the Campaign works to build broad public support that community college education is an investment in America’s future and a necessary continuation of K-12 education. In the 21st century, a high school diploma is no longer enough to lead Americans to a good job and decent quality of life. CPC is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. Learn more at HeadsUpAmerica.us.

The event is sponsored by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Urban Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Southern Nevada.

What:

Screening of “No Greater Odds,” presented by the College Promise Campaign

When:

6 p.m. Oct. 17

Where:

CSN’s North Las Vegas Campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.