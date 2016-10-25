Conscious Capitalism Chapter Launches in Northern Nevada

Local group on a mission to redefine the power of capitalism in the region

Reno - Defining success is often determined by the profit the company is making. However, a group of local business leaders are striving to get business owners to think beyond profit and become conscious capitalists. These individuals have come together to start a Northern Nevada chapter of the global movement, Conscious Capitalism, and will celebrate with a launch party open to the public on Wednesday, November 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Basement in downtown Reno.

“By bringing this organization to the Northern Nevada community we will help develop a better place to work and live,” said Amber Barnes, founder of the Northern Nevada chapter. “We believe the practices of Conscious Capitalism are essential in business.”

The chapter will advance the understanding and practice of Conscious Capitalism through education, collaboration and programming to help guide businesses through the four core tenants; conscious leadership, conscious culture, higher purpose and stakeholder integration.

Joining Barnes in developing the organization in Northern Nevada are founding board members and local business executives: Kerry Eaton, Esq., of Drinkwater Law Office; Ira M. Gostin, MBA, of 120 West Strategic Communications; David Hartman and Stefan Weber of Dogma Consulting; Melissa Marsh of HR in Demand, and Mark Trujillo of Hub Coffee Roasters.

To introduce the Northern Nevada region to the Conscious Capitalism movement and to learn more about the organization, Co-CEO of the national Conscious Capitalism movement, Alexander McCobin will speak at the launch event along with a panel of local business owners who will provide attendees with an understanding of how to apply the tenants of Conscious Capitalism to individual businesses.

For more information on Conscious Capitalism contact Amber Barnes at amber@StartHuman.co. or register for the event at www.facebook.com/ConsciousCapitalismNorthernNevada

About Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada

The Northern Nevada chapter is part of a global network established to advance the understanding and practice of Conscious Capitalism in our community. We are on a mission to redefine the power of capitalism in Northern Nevada.

