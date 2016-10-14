LAS VEGAS – In its continued efforts to give back to the community, Colliers International and their charitable foundation, Links for Life donated monies to assist in the travel of three local southern Nevada families to travel nationwide for specialized medical care.

Miracle Flights, a not-for-profit organization provides free commercial airline tickets to seriously ill patients so that they may receive treatment and visit specialists throughout the country.

“These flights represent real people – sick children and their families – who have been granted the hope of a healthier future. We recently surpassed our 100,000th flight which reminds us of how far we've come, as well as how far we have to go to ensure everyone has access to specialized medical care,” stated Mark Brown, president and CEO of Miracle Flights. “Thank you to Colliers and Links for Life Foundation for recognizing this need and graciously donating this gift of access to medical care.”

“All of us at the Collier’s team recognize the importance of supporting the families who live in our community. We strive to continue to be a valuable resource in the Vegas market to enhance the quality of life for children and to ease the financial burden to the family as a whole,” said Courtney Goffstein, marketing manager for Colliers International Las Vegas.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI; TSX: CIG) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers International, visit Colliers.com, or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in Las Vegas, follow @Colliers_LV .

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation via commercial airlines throughout the United States. Now in its 30th year of operation, Miracle Flights has coordinated more than 100,000 flights and counting. For more information about Miracle Flights, to request flight assistance, or to make a donation, call 800-359-1711 or visit www.miracleflights.org.

