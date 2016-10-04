Nevada Business Magazine

Chef Wes Kendrick Honors National Noodle Day at Table 34 Las Vegas on Oct. 6

Thursday, October 6, 2016 is National Noodle Day. To celebrate, Chef Wes Kendrick of Table 34 Las Vegas has created a new dish.

To celebrate, Chef Wes Kendrick of Table 34 Las Vegas has created a new dish.

He will have macaroni and cheese with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and a side of toasted rye with thousand island dressing on both the lunch and dinner menu.

"Our reubens and our mac and cheese are both very popular, so pairing them for National Noodle Day was a fun experiment for me as a chef," said Chef Wes Kendrick.

Table 34 (http://www.table34lasvegas.com) is located at 600 East Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas. .

