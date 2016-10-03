Grab your four-legged, well-behaved, leashed furry friends and join the Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community at the annual Family, Fur & Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Exploration Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event promotes helping, fostering, and adopting abandoned and neglected animals.

Learn the best way to care for pets through educational, interactive and service booths and demonstrations, including hands-on activities for children to experience pets, pet adoption, arts and crafts, kissing booth, doggie photography, a magician, face painting, raffle with great prizes, and food and refreshments.

Attendees are invited to donate pet items or pet food to receive two free entries into the raffle. Donations will benefit participating animal rescue groups.

The Halloween Pet Costume Contest will return with prizes awarded for Best in Show, Best Family (can include humans and/or multiple pets), Funniest Costume, and Cutest Costume. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. with entry at $3 per category. Registration is at the event. There also will be information about keeping pets safe during Halloween.

Event proceeds benefit animal shelters and rescues in Southern Nevada. The festival is sponsored by Aloha Animal Hospital, At Your Service Pet Supplies, Brandon Shar with Allstate, Gaudin Ford, The Law Office of Donna Stidham LLC, Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community, Maupin · Nalor · Braster Attorneys at Law, Pictographics, Robert Martinez with Liberty Mutual Insurance and Summit Partners.

Exploration Park is located at 9700 S. Buffalo Dr., just south of Blue Diamond Road near the Mountain’s Edge main entrance. For information and participation opportunities, visit www.familyfurandfun.com, call 702-595-0644, or email info@familyfurandfun.com.

