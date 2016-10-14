CALV Elects 2017 Board, Led by Incoming President Jennifer Ott

LAS VEGAS – The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) has announced its new officers and directors for 2017, with longtime member and industry leader Jennifer Ott, CCIM, serving as president of the commercial real estate organization as of Jan. 1.

Ott, a UNLV graduate, is an executive vice president for retail sales and leasing at ROI Commercial Real Estate in Las Vegas. She previously served as president-elect and as a director of CALV. Her professional affiliations and designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM). She has held leadership positions with the Southern Nevada chapter of CCIM and was elected to its board of directors for 2017.

For 2017, CALV’s immediate past president will be Soozi Jones Walker, of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services. Her professional affiliations and designations include being a CCIM and a member of the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS (SIOR). Other members of the 2017 CALV Board of Directors, including their professional designations, their company and their position on the CALV board, include:

President-elect Chris McGarey, CCIM and CPM (Certified Property Manager), of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties.

Treasurer Paul Bell, Risk Reduction Graduate (RRG), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI), Resort and Second-home

Property Specialist (RSPS), and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR), of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Nevada Properties.

Director Melissa Campanella, CCIM, of Logic Commercial Real Estate.

Director Robin Civish, CCIM, of ROI Commercial Real Estate.

Director Cathy Jones, CCIM, of Sun Commercial Real Estate.

Director Tom Lisiewski, of Your Real Estate Company.

About the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is the commercial real estate division of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR). It organizes and empowers the industry in Southern Nevada through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to REALTORS® and non-REALTORS® alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.

