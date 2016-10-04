Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Brazen Conversations Continue Oct. 14 with Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors

Brazen Conversations Continue Oct. 14 with Isolation & Poverty Facing Las Vegas Seniors

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0
Brazen Conversations continue on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 at 4 p.m. with a dialogue about topics regarding seniors in the Las Vegas valley.
Monica Gresser

Brazen Conversations, a  community outreach event hosted several times during the year by BRAZEN Architecture, continue on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016  at 4 p.m. with a dialogue about  topics regarding seniors in the Las Vegas valley.

Monica Gresser, principal of the Las Vegas-based BRAZEN Architecture, is facilitating the conversation at Skin City Body Painting, 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 130, behind the BRAZEN Architecture office.

The open conversation will feature an in-depth  conversation about a variety of problems facing seniors in the Valley, including poverty, challenges with housing,  malnutrition, mental instability and exclusion.

Executives from The Center and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley will join Gresser as guest discussion leaders.

There is no charge for the event, but space is limited.

RSVPs are requested to Be-BOLD@brazenarchitecture.com by Wednesday, October 12, 2016.

Those interested may also RSVP on Facebook through this link

https://www.facebook.com/events/1456885187660198/?ti=icl

Gresser has also hosted conversations about homelessness  and mental health.

She is active in the City of Las Vegas  homelessness Advisory Committee,  Southern Nevada Regional Planning Commission Continuum of Care Board,  Association for Community Design, Congress for a New Urbanism and American Institute of Architects

Brazen Conversations are not lectures or speeches, but conversation starters.

For more information on Brazen Architecture, visit http://www.brazenarchitecture.com or visit Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/BRAZENarchitecture/), Instagram or Twitter (@BRAZENarchitect )

Recent Issues

October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015