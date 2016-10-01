Beautiful Minds: 2016 Women to Watch

Female executives and business owners hold influential positions throughout the state and continue to break through the glass ceiling with their drive and determination no matter the obstacles before them. Representing a variety of industries from gaming and technology to government and health sciences, the following women truly epitomize what it means to be a successful female executives and are this year’s Women to Watch.
In the following pages these impressive women share professional advice, their challenges, achievements and insights. It is evident that passion, drive and a refusal to give up are shared qualities in each of the 2016 Women to Watch. Congratulations to each of them for inspiring other women to succeed in Nevada and for their personal and professional successes.
Head of Neuropsychology Program
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas
How did you first get into your profession?Brains are fascinating, and as an undergraduate I volunteered at a brain trauma rehabilitation hospital. Seeing how brain injuries impact function and personality and how far things can recover was really remarkable. I was hooked.What female role model has made an impact on your life?
Dr. Brenda Milner, who was the grandmother of my field, immigrated to Canada from London in the middle of the war. She’s tough, incredibly smart and drinks a lot of wine! My mother taught me to be patient, nurturing and respectful. She’s both an educator and a great parental role model.
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
That many have the view that, “it was tough for me so it’ll be tough for you”. This isn’t helpful. We should be leaving a legacy of betterment.
What are you most proud of having accomplished?
I built up the Neuropsychology program at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health from scratch. It’s now sizeable and very productive. I’m most proud of the fact that my group here is really functional. We like each other, work is fun and we get stuff done. I’ve been able to surround myself with people who are like-minded, compassionate, driven and empathetic. Really, what could be better?
What is your personal motto?
Treat others as you would like to be treated.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Find something you love and start from the bottom up, only hire people you like and involve your team in your hires.
Vice President & COO
Quertle, Henderson
I learned that, in addition to what you know, it really does matter who you know, so networking is critical. Not being overly extroverted, I remember standing outside the door at an important meeting with another female colleague practicing our introductions and hand-shaking.
What is the next item on your “bucket list”?
I want to write a book combining my love of science and my love of dogs. Also, I want to travel to all seven continents and learn a new language.
What is your personal motto?
There is no task so small that you shouldn’t give it your all. I have been called a perfectionist, and it is indeed hard to claim something I do is “finished,” but I believe in doing my best no matter what the task.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Learn everything you can, talk to everyone you can and then just go for it. If you have the passion and the know-how, you need to take a chance and give it a try. There are a lot of people who are happy to help you!
President & Co-Founder
Roseman University of Health Sciences, Las Vegas
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
Although it’s important to treat people with kindness, sometimes you have to worry less about being “nice” or hurting someone’s feelings. Intellectually, you know that sometimes you just have to “rip the bandage off”, but emotionally, you can carry the pain you caused someone else with you. You have to learn to let that go and be confident that although painful, sometimes not being “nice” is necessary.
What are you most proud of having accomplished?
Taking the risk to start a university from the ground up and having seen it be successful and grow and continue to thrive.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Don’t think of yourself as a woman in a man’s world. Think of yourself as an individual with a skill set that is valuable to those you work for and always challenge yourself to develop new skills and abilities that will enhance your versatility.
City Manager & Executive Director
City of Las Vegas & Las Vegas Redevelopment Agency
If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be?
Clara Barton. She is credited for starting the American Red Cross and had an incredible life journey consistently shattering glass ceilings only to have them covered back over. I can’t imagine what she must have endured in the mid-1800’s, but her legacy speaks for itself.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Follow your passion. Take advantage of opportunities as they become available and have a clear plan with a goal you can aspire toward. Make sure you prepare, but don’t underestimate your ability to do the job. Many women say to themselves, “I am not experienced enough” or “I am not ready.” Suspend those initial thoughts and allow yourself to imagine holding that position.
President & COO
New York – New York Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
The importance of setting priorities based on what is most valuable to your life. It’s very difficult at times to juggle your professional priorities with your family and personal life. My principle role is being present for my family and building a strong foundation for them. It is to nurture them and help them build a path for their success in life.
What is your personal motto?
Focus on the positive, redirect your efforts to what is most important and where you can provide the greatest impact!
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Be strong and persistent in achieving your career goals. Be ever-enthusiastic, energetic and positive without ever wavering. Be a positive wizard to others. Find solid mentors you admire that share your ideals. Volunteer to help and support in all aspects of business, gain knowledge and build relationships. Be true to who you are and be a positive influence in all that you do. Always be patient and open to opportunities that are around you. Life will sometimes grant you with other career paths not expected which may end up being your true calling. Make a difference!
CEO & Chairwoman of the Board
Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and Medical Group, Reno
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
We have to work smarter to fit into a world that can still be a “suits and cigar” club.
What is the next item on your “bucket list”?
Paul McCartney live! I already got the tickets.
If you could meet any woman in the world, who would it be?
I would love to meet Helen Keller whose life, challenges and successes have always been fascinating to me. I can both see and hear...so how hard can it be? Other women on my list would be Harriett Tubman, Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Astrid Lindgren and JK Rowling.
What is your personal motto?
Maintain integrity so you are able to look yourself in the mirror at the end of every day with no regrets.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Keep your eyes open for opportunities. Don’t be afraid to try something new.
President & CEO
Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Reno
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
Early in my career, it was easy to blame my gender on not achieving a goal I had set. I changed my mindset to work hard at doing my best and accepting enrichment opportunities that did not always come with more pay.
What are you most proud of having accomplished?
As the mother of two young women, I am proud to have instilled in them the drive and persistence to follow their career dreams.
If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be?
I would like to meet Michelle Obama. First of all, I get the impression she would be easy to talk to. She is an excellent role model. She has championed healthy lifestyles, military families and education. I would be curious about her observations of the last eight years and what is next for her.
Executive Vice President & Corporate Banking Manager
Nevada State Bank, Las Vegas
What do you view as the next step in your career?
My long-term professional development goals are focused on solidifying my leadership skills to become a more effective leader of the bank and increase my involvement in the community.
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
The tough lesson is making sure I remain confident in my role with my opinions and recommendations.
If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be?
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and founder of Leanin.org, is incredibly talented, smart, seems down to earth and gives great advice through her Lean In movement.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
Earn your way to the top by outworking others. Hard work and confidence pays off. Trust yourself, your abilities and your opinions.
Founder
Rachel’s Kitchen, Las Vegas
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
Without a doubt, I have to admit the toughest part of my life as a business woman and restaurant founder is making sure my family is number one. Some days it may not feel that way, maybe the job will take most of my attention, but overall I strive to make sure my two amazing children and wonderful husband always know, without a doubt, they are my rock and they have my heart.
What is your personal motto?
Actions speak louder than words.
What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world?
My advice is to be ethical and treat people as you would want to be treated. Too many people get caught up in bad businesses practices.
Chairman & Dealer Principal
Towbin Automotive Group, Las Vegas
What female role models have made an impact on your life?
My mother and grandmother were the most impactful women in my life. My mom was a great wife and mother, but always had her own successful businesses back when that was not the norm. She showed me I could do anything I wanted in life. I was actually a little shocked when I went out into the business world and realized women were not always treated equally and with respect. My dad treated my mom as equal in every way and he didn’t have to tell us we could do anything, we knew it.
What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman?
I would have to say one of the toughest lessons in business from a female perspective has been that people often mistake my kindness for weakness or if I get tough I might be called the “b” word or aggressive, but when a man is tough it’s seen as assertive. It’s really interesting. If you are consistent and fair in your dealings with others and you know your stuff, it becomes an equalizer. Respect has to be earned, but it’s that way in anything in life.