Beautiful Minds: 2016 Women to Watch

Female executives and business owners hold influential positions throughout the state and continue to break through the glass ceiling with their drive and determination no matter the obstacles before them. Representing a variety of industries from gaming and technology to government and health sciences, the following women truly epitomize what it means to be a successful female executives and are this year’s Women to Watch.

In the following pages these impressive women share professional advice, their challenges, achievements and insights. It is evident that passion, drive and a refusal to give up are shared qualities in each of the 2016 Women to Watch. Congratulations to each of them for inspiring other women to succeed in Nevada and for their personal and professional successes.

How did you first get into your profession?Brains are fascinating, and as an undergraduate I volunteered at a brain trauma rehabilitation hospital. Seeing how brain injuries impact function and personality and how far things can recover was really remarkable. I was hooked.What female role model has made an impact on your life? Dr. Brenda Milner, who was the grandmother of my field, immigrated to Canada from London in the middle of the war. She’s tough, incredibly smart and drinks a lot of wine! My mother taught me to be patient, nurturing and respectful. She’s both an educator and a great parental role model. What is the toughest lesson you’ve learned as a professional woman? That many have the view that, “it was tough for me so it’ll be tough for you”. This isn’t helpful. We should be leaving a legacy of betterment. What are you most proud of having accomplished? I built up the Neuropsychology program at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health from scratch. It’s now sizeable and very productive. I’m most proud of the fact that my group here is really functional. We like each other, work is fun and we get stuff done. I’ve been able to surround myself with people who are like-minded, compassionate, driven and empathetic. Really, what could be better? What is your personal motto? Treat others as you would like to be treated. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Find something you love and start from the bottom up, only hire people you like and involve your team in your hires.

Vicki Burnett

Vice President & COO

Quertle, Henderson

I have always loved learning, asking how things work. I was a big "why" kid, I am sure to the annoyance of people around me. Then in ninth grade, I discovered that in science class, not only was I allowed to ask "why" and "how," but encouraged to do so! I knew then that I would be a scientist when I grew up. Moving toward the computer realm of scientific information and the artificial intelligence work I am involved with now was an understandable progression over the years.What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman?

I learned that, in addition to what you know, it really does matter who you know, so networking is critical. Not being overly extroverted, I remember standing outside the door at an important meeting with another female colleague practicing our introductions and hand-shaking. What is the next item on your “bucket list”? I want to write a book combining my love of science and my love of dogs. Also, I want to travel to all seven continents and learn a new language. What is your personal motto? There is no task so small that you shouldn’t give it your all. I have been called a perfectionist, and it is indeed hard to claim something I do is “finished,” but I believe in doing my best no matter what the task. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Learn everything you can, talk to everyone you can and then just go for it. If you have the passion and the know-how, you need to take a chance and give it a try. There are a lot of people who are happy to help you!

I was the kid who helped all the other kids with their homework in high school and who sort of ran the study sessions in college. I knew that I had a knack for teaching and enjoyed helping others understand complex concepts.What do you love about your industry?Healthcare education is so rewarding on so many levels. Our students are entering into professions that are needed and ones that will provide a good living for them and their families after they graduate. What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? Although it's important to treat people with kindness, sometimes you have to worry less about being "nice" or hurting someone's feelings. Intellectually, you know that sometimes you just have to "rip the bandage off", but emotionally, you can carry the pain you caused someone else with you. You have to learn to let that go and be confident that although painful, sometimes not being "nice" is necessary. What are you most proud of having accomplished? Taking the risk to start a university from the ground up and having seen it be successful and grow and continue to thrive. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Don't think of yourself as a woman in a man's world. Think of yourself as an individual with a skill set that is valuable to those you work for and always challenge yourself to develop new skills and abilities that will enhance your versatility.

I had a unique opportunity as a high school senior on Government Day to play the role of the city manager (a position I drew from a hat). I found the job intriguing and challenging even as a teenager. Later in college as I was deciding what field of study to pursue, I began public administration courses and loved it. I made it my professional goal to become a city or county manager.What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman?Aggressively pursuing your dreams can come with consequences. First, don't wait for opportunities to come your way just because you work hard/smart, have potential and are motivated. You have to seek out and even create the opportunities. Second, being straightforward and confident about your dreams and aspirations can be unexpected and unsettling for some, but don't let that get you down. Finally, with any setback, you have to try again and again. If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be? Clara Barton. She is credited for starting the American Red Cross and had an incredible life journey consistently shattering glass ceilings only to have them covered back over. I can't imagine what she must have endured in the mid-1800's, but her legacy speaks for itself. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Follow your passion. Take advantage of opportunities as they become available and have a clear plan with a goal you can aspire toward. Make sure you prepare, but don't underestimate your ability to do the job. Many women say to themselves, "I am not experienced enough" or "I am not ready." Suspend those initial thoughts and allow yourself to imagine holding that position.

I started working in the food service industry while in high school and worked in that environment throughout my college years. It was always very evident to me that I needed to pursue a career that would expose me to a business atmosphere where I could have influence in building a people-oriented culture. I wanted to be part of a team that would support an organization that held these same values.What do you love about your industry?Our industry, by nature, is fun and entertaining. I love the energy in hospitality and the diversity within our company. What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? The importance of setting priorities based on what is most valuable to your life. It's very difficult at times to juggle your professional priorities with your family and personal life. My principle role is being present for my family and building a strong foundation for them. It is to nurture them and help them build a path for their success in life. What is your personal motto? Focus on the positive, redirect your efforts to what is most important and where you can provide the greatest impact! What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Be strong and persistent in achieving your career goals. Be ever-enthusiastic, energetic and positive without ever wavering. Be a positive wizard to others. Find solid mentors you admire that share your ideals. Volunteer to help and support in all aspects of business, gain knowledge and build relationships. Be true to who you are and be a positive influence in all that you do. Always be patient and open to opportunities that are around you. Life will sometimes grant you with other career paths not expected which may end up being your true calling. Make a difference!

I became a registered nurse in Sweden and worked in many different healthcare settings, including trauma. An early mentor steered me to executive healthcare leadership that eventually took me to the United States in 1990.What do you love about your industry?I love that healthcare is about people and that we continue to make differences in people's lives. On days when I get too far away from the excellent care that is provided here at Saint Mary's, I stop and remind myself that healthcare is about saving lives. What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? We have to work smarter to fit into a world that can still be a "suits and cigar" club. What is the next item on your "bucket list"? Paul McCartney live! I already got the tickets. If you could meet any woman in the world, who would it be? I would love to meet Helen Keller whose life, challenges and successes have always been fascinating to me. I can both see and hear...so how hard can it be? Other women on my list would be Harriett Tubman, Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Astrid Lindgren and JK Rowling. What is your personal motto? Maintain integrity so you are able to look yourself in the mirror at the end of every day with no regrets. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Keep your eyes open for opportunities. Don't be afraid to try something new.

What do you love about your industry?I have always been intrigued by the role that the aviation industry plays in the world economy and by connecting people for leisure or business across the globe. Airports are an essential service for people and no day is the same in the aviation industry.What female role model(s) have made an impact on your life?I am very fortunate to have followed an excellent mentor in my role. Krys Bart was CEO of the Airport Authority for 15 years and I worked under her as COO for many years. There is also a great network of women CEOs and COOs of airports who have regular conference calls on industry topics and meet annually. I am also grateful to my mother who was a school teacher and a single parent. From early on, I was taught the value of education and the importance of being able to support oneself. What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? Early in my career, it was easy to blame my gender on not achieving a goal I had set. I changed my mindset to work hard at doing my best and accepting enrichment opportunities that did not always come with more pay. What are you most proud of having accomplished? As the mother of two young women, I am proud to have instilled in them the drive and persistence to follow their career dreams. If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be? I would like to meet Michelle Obama. First of all, I get the impression she would be easy to talk to. She is an excellent role model. She has championed healthy lifestyles, military families and education. I would be curious about her observations of the last eight years and what is next for her.

Shannon Petersen

Executive Vice President & Corporate Banking Manager

Nevada State Bank, Las Vegas

[I love the] diversity, complexity and range of services offered. I enjoy the very unique ability to alter and adapt to provide solutions for our clients. I get the opportunity to meet great, hardworking people and learn about their businesses and their successes, as well as the challenges they face daily. I love my job!What female role model has made an impact on your life?The question is easy to answer when it comes to personal impact. It is my mother – a successful executive in her own right, an amazing mom and a friend. She has been my number one supporter from the day I was born. What do you view as the next step in your career? My long-term professional development goals are focused on solidifying my leadership skills to become a more effective leader of the bank and increase my involvement in the community. What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? The tough lesson is making sure I remain confident in my role with my opinions and recommendations. If you could meet any woman in the world who would it be? Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and founder of Leanin.org, is incredibly talented, smart, seems down to earth and gives great advice through her Lean In movement. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? Earn your way to the top by outworking others. Hard work and confidence pays off. Trust yourself, your abilities and your opinions.

Debbie Roxarzade

Founder

Rachel’s Kitchen, Las Vegas

I love to cook, and always wanted my own business. I grew up in the Los Angeles area and, once I was old enough, I had the opportunity to open a small coffee shop. It was hard work, but I enjoyed the challenge. Within a couple years I was thirsty for the next step in my career so I opened a lunch café. I truly learned the restaurant business "on the job" and the knowledge helped me keep evolving and changing with the times.What do you view as the next step in your career?With the support of the entire team and future investors and franchise owners, I can see Rachel's Kitchen Fresh Casual eateries across the Southwest and maybe even across America. Wouldn't it be fun to take a business from the ground up, mix in more and more amazing team members and create a wonderful blend of wholesome destinations for delicious food across the country? What is the toughest lesson you've learned as a professional woman? Without a doubt, I have to admit the toughest part of my life as a business woman and restaurant founder is making sure my family is number one. Some days it may not feel that way, maybe the job will take most of my attention, but overall I strive to make sure my two amazing children and wonderful husband always know, without a doubt, they are my rock and they have my heart. What is your personal motto? Actions speak louder than words. What advice would you give a young woman entering the business world? My advice is to be ethical and treat people as you would want to be treated. Too many people get caught up in bad businesses practices.

Carolynn Towbin

Chairman & Dealer Principal

Towbin Automotive Group, Las Vegas