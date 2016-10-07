Attorney Eric Tran Joins Lipson Neilson’s Las Vegas Office

The law firm of Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. announced that attorney Eric Tran has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office. Eric’s practice includes commercial litigation, personal injury, general liability defense, insurance coverage, insurance bad faith litigation, and professional liability.

Prior to joining the firm, Eric served as corporate counsel for a startup technology company in Las Vegas. He also previously served as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Nevada defending state agencies and state employees in civil rights actions in both state and federal court. Eric is admitted to practice in the Nevada, California, and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

Eric received a B.A. in Political Science and Asian American Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a J.D. from the Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. In addition to English, Eric is also fluent in the Vietnamese language.

About Lipson Neilson

Founded in 1985, Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. has offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Bloomfield Hills. The firm is widely known for its excellence in the professional liability lines, offering invaluable insight and experience to its clients across all industries. The firm represents clients in Nevada, across the USA and around the world.

You can learn more at www.lipsonneilson.com.

Contact: Joe Garin – Managing Partner of Lipson Neilson’s Las Vegas office.

Phone: 702-382-1500

Email: JGarin@lipsonneilson.com