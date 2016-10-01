Around the State: October 2016

Nathan Adelson Hospice Acquires Solari Hospice Care

The largest non-profit hospice in Nevada, Nathan Adelson Hospice, has finalized the acquisition of Las Vegas Solari Hospice Care, an end-of-life healthcare organization previously owned by HealthCare Partners Nevada, LLC. The acquisition is the result of a long-standing relationship between HealthCare Partners and Nathan Adelson. Carole Fisher, president and CEO of the hospice indicated a hope to continue exploring strategic relationships and partners that ensure sustainability.

Mining Industry Analysis Indicates Significant Increase in Production

According to a report conducted by Applied Analysis, Nevada’s mining industry has posted significant increases in the production of gold and copper over the past 12 months. In fact, the increase has been the fastest recorded in recent history. Additional results of the analysis included information on the economic input of mining. For example, the industry supports over 28,000 jobs in Nevada and the state’s 119 active mine operators paid nearly $92 million last year through the state’s net proceeds of minerals tax.

Attorney General Launches “AG for a Day” Tour

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has launched an “AG for a Day” tour in an effort to take state government directly to the people of Nevada’s communities. Laxalt, along with members of his staff, will present on topics including open government, trends in consumer fraud, taxation and local government finance among others. The tour runs until mid-October across the state and began in Fallon last month.

Cleveland Clinic Partners with UNLV for New Program

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health has partnered with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to offer the first Master of Healthcare Interior Design Program in North America. The post-professional program is part of the School of Architecture and provides students with a cross-disciplinary and research-driven education that focuses on the design of healthcare environments for those living with neurodegenerative diseases.