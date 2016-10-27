Reno – Dickson Realty has promoted Andrew Reel to vice president of marketing and technology. Reel will be responsible for the development and execution of the company's marketing strategy, the website design, user experience and functionality, internal and external communications, and identification and implementation of the best technology tools for agents and employees.

Reel has been with Dickson Realty for more than ten years, coming from a plethora of realty marketing experience. Reel started his career in management consulting at Andersen Consulting/Accenture, bridging teams in technical support, education, product development, and providing technical guidance to the firm’s global partners. He has also worked for Charles Schwab & Co. on their global problem management team, driving collaboration and cooperation between cross-discipline technical solutions groups to solve the firm’s most pressing global technical issues.

“Andrew’s biggest asset is that he’s a relationship builder,” said Nancy Fennell, president of Dickson Realty. “Whether it’s vendors, agents or owners, he is a collaborative spirit who excels at the marketing and digital components of his job, bringing everyone together in unison with our strategy.”

“I am most excited about the constant change and opportunities to take the region’s most innovative and #1 real estate brokerage to the next level,” said Reel. “Dickson Realty is unlike any other company I’ve worked for. The owners, agents and employees of the company are a daily inspiration. I am truly grateful to be among so many professionals. Keeping Dickson Realty on the leading edge and enabling our agents to succeed at their highest potential are my top priorities.”

