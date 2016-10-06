NGKF Sponsors A Whole New Ballgame – 2016 Bus Tour

NGKF is pleased to sponsor NAIOP’s Southern Nevada 2016 Bus Tour on Thursday, October 6, 2016 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

A Whole New Ballgame provides an opportunity to learn more about the office, industrial, retail and mixed-use properties throughout the valley. The 3-hour bus tour will offer broker-led discussions on each of the six buses, and NGKF’s Mike Tabeek and Ben Millis have signed up to be tour guides for this event.

The event includes a buffet lunch (preceding the tour), a cocktail reception following, along with exhibitors and games. Stop by the NGKF booth and shoot hoops, and enter for a chance to win a Town Square gift card!

NGKF members of NAIOP Southern Nevada include:

Curt Allsop, Executive Managing Director

Chris Beets, Director

Michael Hsu, Director

Ben Millis, Managing Director

David Scherer, Executive Managing Director

Larry Singer, Senior Managing Director

Mike Tabeek, Managing Director

Dori Walker, Business Operations Manager

Dave Wrzesinski, Associate Director