Las Vegas – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas (RMHC) Rocked the House at our 18th Annual Gala. It was held on October 15th at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center. This rock-n-roll inspired night had a little mix of everything to make the event spectacular! For the first time in RMHC Las Vegas history, the Greater Las Vegas McDonald’s Operators Association not only presented the Gala, but they were also the Honoree. What a unique twist they put on the night!

The evening kicked off with cocktails, appetizers, and the Chandler Judkins Quartet in the outdoor garden. That was followed by live indoor entertainment by Reckless In Vegas, gourmet dinner by Master Chef Gustav E. Mauler, and a live auction. The portion of the night that had everyone on the edge of their seats was our one-of-a-kind “Dancing Under the Arches” competition. Five local McDonald’s owner-operators rehearsed for weeks to perform their own dance during the evening, with all of the proceeds from the votes going directly to the families of RMHC. With the night sold out, the event raised over $295,000. Congratulations to the RMHC board and staff for an amazing night, and our sincerest thanks to all who supported the evening’s tremendous success.

We would like to give a huge thanks to our fantastic 2016 Rock the House Gala Presenting Sponsor, The Greater Las Vegas McDonald’s Operators Association. Special thanks also goes to our Rockstar Sponsors: Capital One, Vector Media, and Lotus Broadcasting. A big thank you goes to our VIP Backstage Pass Sponsor, VegasTickets.com, our Rockin’ Cocktail Sponsor, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, and our R&R Décor Sponsor, CORT. Lastly, our deep appreciation goes out to our wonderful Solid Gold Sponsors: Bank of Nevada, CareMeridian, Cox Communications, MEDNAX, NV Energy, Sunrise Children’s Hospital, Southwest Medical Part of Optum Care, and The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank.

We would also like to give special recognition to our event volunteers and our supporting friends, which include Bridge Media, English Garden Florist, Intrinsic, Keep Memory Alive Event Center, MGM Resorts Event Productions, Las Vegas Parking, Inc., LED Unplugged, Marshun Entertainment, and Reckless In Vegas.

We could never do this without your generous love and support!

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Las Vegas

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of Greater Las Vegas is a non-profit, 501c3 organization that provides temporary housing for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive medical treatment for their children. RMHC of Greater Las Vegas also creates and supports programs that directly benefit children and families in the greater Las Vegas area through grants, scholarships, and community outreach projects.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Ashley Fawcett at 702-252-4663 x*2257 or email at ashley@rmhlv.org.