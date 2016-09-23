Workforce Connections will hold its third Nevada Day Super Hiring Event on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 10 a.m. at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89030, with the goal of placing qualified job candidates into new careers.

More than two dozen employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields like health care, IT, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on-site during the event. There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate.

“We believe Nevada is a great place to live and work,” said Ardell Galbreth, Workforce Connections executive director. “This hiring event helps job seekers get that critical face-to-face interaction with employers that can result in a hire.”

More than 350 job seekers are expected to attend the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event. Only those who meet the minimum qualifications for the position will be interviewed on-site by employers. Each candidate has the opportunity to interview with up to five different companies.

To expedite the interview process, job seekers should:

* Visit www.nvworkforceconnections.org/brightPath before November 3 to view positions and ensure minimum qualifications for each position of interest is met

* Arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m.

* Bring at least five resumes

* Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table

Job seekers who currently do not have the training or qualifications for open positions at the Nevada Day Super Hiring Event can learn about additional resources and training, including paid on-the-job training opportunities by visiting the One-Stop Career Center, or any of its affiliate sites. Locations can be found at www.nvcareercenter.org.

About Workforce Connections

Workforce Connections’ mission is to connect employers to a ready workforce. The passing of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) on July 22, 2014 provides opportunity for reforms to ensure the One-Stop Delivery System (also known as the American Job Center System) is job-driven, responding to the needs of employers and preparing workers for jobs that are available now and in the future. For more information, visit: www.nvworkforceconnections.org and www.doleta.gov/wioa.