With Sinks, Designer Lisa Escobar Has It Made in the Shades

Although mainstream home fixtures are often generic or colorless — think of all the white bathroom sinks or silver stainless-steel kitchen sinks you see — interior design expert Lisa Escobar says they offer a world of possibilities.

A sink, she says, is a utilitarian item with profound potential to affect quality of life.

For Whyte & Company, a Dallas manufacturing company designing in color with plumbing fixtures, Escobar created "sweet plum," a shade of purple reflecting her lifelong love of the hue and inspiration from her late stepmother.

She applied the color to kitchens and bathroom sinks, which are made with a proprietary blend of ground stone minerals, pure pigment and durable resin.

"It's quite versatile really," Escobar says of the colored sinks.

"Depending on the design, the sink can be the star of the show or play a supporting role. I love color because it can impact your mood in the smallest or largest way. These sinks are an unexpected way to introduce color.

"You don't think of your sink as bringing you joy, but color is so joyful.

It's great to bring color into your home and your space — especially to something durable you use as often as your sink."

Escobar is consulting on an Austin, Texas restaurant and nightclub project and plans to install the sinks in the restrooms there.

Social media strengthened Escobar's ties to Whyte & Company and led to opportunity. She met company founder Kim Vance at home furnishings markets when Vance was representing another brand.

They kept in touch through Facebook and Instagram. In April 2016, Vance and Whyte & Company approached Lisa to be a colorista — a color designer —for a new line of luxury sinks.

Escobar welcomed her chance to work with Whyte & Company. She said she feels brand association boosts her design credibility and broadens her base in the industry.

"Brand collaboration and brand layering is full of life, promotes diversity — and can be serendipitous and surprising."

Whyte & Company's sinks can be found on the Steelyard site, http://www.steelyardaccess.com , a platform connecting professional designers with compelling brands.

Sources: LisaEscobar.com / Whyteandcompany.com