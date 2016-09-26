WHO:

WestCare Nevada, a non-profit organization founded in Nevada 43 years ago

WHAT:

WestCare Nevada “Healing, Growth, Change” Commencement Ceremony honoring adults and adolescents who have successfully completed treatment from several of the WestCare Southern Nevada residential and outpatient programs

WHEN:

Graduation will be held at the Community College of Southern Nevada-Horn Theatre on Tuesday, September 27, 2016

WHERE:

Community College of Southern Nevada-Horn Theatre

3200 East Cheyenne Ave

Las Vegas, Nevada 89030

WHY:

WestCare, whose mission is the uplifting of the human spirit, was founded 43 years ago in Las Vegas. Since its inception it has grown to more than 144 locations in 17 U.S. states, Puerto-Rico, Guam, the Pacific Islands, the Virgin Islands and the Republic of Palou. The non-profit organization has several programs available in each of its communities. Among the services offered are: Women and children’s programs; VA programs; homeless programs; residential facilities; mental health services; and transitional services. The organization also provides Community Triage Centers to help patients obtain specific services.

CONTACT:

Amanda Llewellyn, The Ferraro Group, 702.367.7771