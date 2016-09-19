LAS VEGAS – Lisa Logan has joined Urology Specialists of Nevada as a physician assistant, aiding the practice in all aspects of urology.

“Nevadans seeking medical care in urology can take great confidence in the experience and skills Lisa brings to our practice,” said Dr. Mark Leo, director of clinical operations for Urology Specialists of Nevada.

Logan has more than 10 years of experience as a physician assistant in various medical practice areas, most recently working in the adult medicine practice for Southwest Medical Associates.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Logan received her medical training from the MEDEX Northwest Physician Assistant Program at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Physician Assistants, the Association of Family Practice Physician Assistants and the Nevada Academy of Physician Assistants.

About Urology Specialists of Nevada

Urology Specialists of Nevada (USONV) is the largest urology group in Southern Nevada with 12 providers and three convenient locations. The practice has been serving Southern Nevada since 1996, and is committed to providing the highest quality and most advanced and comprehensive care to its patients. USONV is the only urologic cancer provider in Nevada offering the full array of the Calypso® System, the da Vinci Surgical System and the MRI Fusion System for the treatment of prostate cancer. For more information: www.usonv.com.