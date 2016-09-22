Reno, Nev. - United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) has hired Lulleen Lamar as the organization’s director of philanthropy and community impact. She is responsible for helping to maximize philanthropic funding to support UWNNS’ community impact focus area on grade level reading.

Lamar joined UWNNS in July 2016 and has spent her nonprofit management career focused on community engagement, donor relations, fundraising, grants management, public relations and special events. Prior to joining the organization, Lamar served on the community impact and investment committee for United Way of the Greater Capital Region in Albany, N.Y.

Lamar received her bachelor’s degree in social work and her master’s degree in public communications at the College of Saint Rose, Albany, N.Y. She spends her free time enjoying the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

About United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra

UWNNS has successfully served northern Nevada for over 70 years. With a goal to double the number of children in northern Nevada who read proficiently at the conclusion of third grade, UWNNS concentrates on four key pillars needed to achieve the goal: early development and learning, kindergarten readiness and early literacy, early grade success and strengthening families. For more information, call 775-322-8668 or visit www.uwnns.org.

