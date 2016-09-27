RENO, NEVADA - The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) will host “Grand Prix Charity Fundraiser” to benefit Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Need 2 Speed, 6895-B Sierra Center Parkway, Reno.

The Grand Prix Charity Fundraiser will feature custom designed Italian kart racing offering state-of-the-art technology that can reach speeds of 45 mph and go from 0-40 in five seconds. Other event highlights include a black light mini golf course, team racing, high performance exhibitors, hearty hors d’oeuvres and raffle prizes. Tickets are only $35 each.

Established in 2011, the USA Homeownership Foundation, Inc. dba Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to increasing sustainable homeownership, financial-literacy education, VA loan awareness, and economic opportunity for the active-military and veteran communities. The local chapter of VAREP is committing resources to rehabilitation of a home in Reno which has been donated to the organization by the Nevada Housing Division and when complete will be given to a worthy veteran.

Call 823-8800 to purchase tickets and for event information. Must be 21 years or older to attend.

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® is an organization providing services to its members to ensure their success as real estate professionals, as well as protecting and promoting the consumer's dream of homeownership. For more information visit www.rsar.realtor.