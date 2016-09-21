The Galleries at Lake Las Vegas open in MonteLago Village

The Galleries at Lake Las Vegas will open on September 24 with a grand opening event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three different collections comprise The Galleries at Lake Las Vegas which are located in MonteLago Village at the master planned residential, resort and golf community surrounding a 320-acre private lake in Henderson, Nev.

The public is invited to the open house reception, featuring wine, hors d’oeuvres and live music, and to meet the artists. Two dimensional art in a variety of traditional and digital media by more than 25 local and regional artists is represented.

The Galleries at Lake Las Vegas are in suites 100, 120 and 130 on Via Bel Canto in MonteLago Village. Free public parking is available at the adjacent Hilton Lake Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage.

Artwork can be purchased the night of the reception and after the event through Seasons Market, the new grocery store and specialty market, also located in MonteLago Village.

Following the grand opening, The Galleries at Lake Las Vegas will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily or by appointment. For directions, information and appointments, call 702-568-7948 or email art@lakelasvegas.com.

# # #