The Children’s Cabinet Celebrates 18th Annual Art of Childhood Fundraiser

Jimmy Wayne brings inspiration through his story and music

RENO – The Children’s Cabinet has reason to celebrate its longstanding work of keeping children safe and families together.

The 18th annual Art of Childhood fundraising gala took place Friday, September 16th at the Nevada Governor’s Mansion. This year, guests kicked up their spurs to live country music by Jimmy Wayne, a former foster youth turned country music singer/songwriter, whose songs generate awareness of teens who age out of the foster care system and become homeless. Wayne also performed for youth and community partners in a private concert at Cargo at the Whitney Peak Hotel on Thursday, September 15th.

With hits such as "Stay Gone," "I Love You This Much," and "Paper Angels," Jimmy Wayne released "Do You Believe Me Now," his biggest hit to date, for which he earned the prestigious “MillionAIR Award” recognizing one million radio spins in America. In 2009, Jimmy toured with Brad Paisley and recorded "Sara Smile" with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Jimmy Wayne is also the author of the New York Times bestseller Walk to Beautiful: The Power of Love and a Homeless Kid who Found the Way. This memoir chronicles his rise to fame in the music industry and his “Meet Me Halfway” campaign, which took him halfway across America on foot to raise awareness for foster kids.

The Art of Childhood gala raised funds for The Children’s Cabinet’s Youth and Family Support Services, ensuring that when a child or parent comes to The Children’s Cabinet for help, they can access dozens of individualized services—including food, child care resources, education programs, and free family counseling—all in one place. Carl Rueckl, Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley, received the Dixie May Philanthropy Award in honor of his years of professional guidance and personal commitment to The Children’s Cabinet.

“Our mission is to keep children safe and families together,” explains Mike Pomi, executive director. “Providing access to services is very important to us. At The Children’s Cabinet, we have an open door and believe that each child has the right to lead a healthy and safe existence, with the opportunities and encouragement needed to become a happy, productive adult.”

The Children’s Cabinet was established more than 30 years ago, when Reno businessman Michael Dermody of Dermody Properties and Family Court Judge Charles McGee organized a high-level group of public officials and business leaders to address the needs of children in Northern Nevada. Today, the nonprofit organization collaborates with public partners statewide and assists more than 11,000 families annually.

The Art of Childhood gala was made possible by sponsors E.L. Cord Foundation, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Peppermill Resort Hotel, Eldorado Hotel Casino, and dozens of other local businesses and individuals.

For more information about Children’s Cabinet, please visit www.childrenscabinet.org or call 775-856-0356. Follow us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/childrenscabinet and Twitter at @ChldrnsCabnt.

The Children’s Cabinet is a Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping children safe and families together. Since 1985, The Children’s Cabinet has collaborated with public partners and community leaders to identify gaps in service and to meet the needs of a wide-ranging age group—from small children to young adults. Services include child care resources; parenting classes; education and work experience programs; outreach to runaway, homeless, and foster youth; and family counseling. With the help of donations and other community support, The Children’s Cabinet is able to provide its many programs and services at no charge.