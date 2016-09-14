Southwest Medical Associates Adds 11 New Health Care Providers

Southwest Medical has added 11 new providers to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:

Dr. Wahida Azimi, DO joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Health Care Center (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and works as a hospitalist. Azimi completed her medical training at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania and completed her residency at Christiana Care Health Systems in Wilmington, Delaware.

Aaron Bellow, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Health Care Center (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and works in the Home CarePlus division. Bellow completed his medical training at University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas

Michael Boucher, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Eastern Health Care Center (4475 S. Eastern Ave.) and specializes in urgent care. Boucher completed his medical training at Touro University in Henderson, Nevada.

Dr. Carlo Buena, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Montecito Health Care Center (7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy.) and specializes in adult medicine. Buena completed his medical training at University of Santo Tomas College of Medicine and Surgery in Manila, Philippines and completed his residency at East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Dr. Lukasz Chebes, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in pain management. Chebes completed his medical training at Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio and completed his residency at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago.

Dr. Michelle Conger, DO joins Southwest Medical’s Tropicana Health Care Center (4835 S. Durango Dr.) and specializes in adult medicine. Conger completed her medical training at the University of Health Sciences in Kansas City, Missouri and completed her residency at Pacific Hospital of Long Beach in California.

Milena Dhana, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Oakey Health Care Center (4750 W. Oakey Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. Hall completed her medical training at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida. She is certified with the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Ian Fero, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Craig Health Care Center (4348 E. Craig Rd.) and specializes in convenient care. Fero completed his medical training at the University of Texas Pan-American in Edinberg, Texas.

Pauline Marayonk, PA-C joins Southwest Medical’s Pahrump Health Care Center (2210 E. Calvada Blvd., Pahrump) and specializes in adult medicine. Marayonk completed her medical training at Touro University in Henderson, Nevada.

Miriam Sithole, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Health Care Center (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in skilled nursing. Sithole completed her medical training at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Krystal Van Lowe, MD joins Southwest Medical’s Tenaya Health Care Center (2704 N. Tenaya Way) and specializes in OB/GYN. Van Lowe completed her medical training at Wayne State Medical School in Detroit, Michigan and completed her residency at Hutzel Hospital - Detroit Medical Center.

