REMSA – Care Flight Community Advisor: Choking Precautions

Choking is one of the most common and most serious safety hazards that can happen to someone at any place and at any time. REMSA would like to remind everyone of the proper techniques to use when you are with someone who is choking or you yourself are choking.

For the Relief of CHOKING

A true choking victim will have poor or no breathing, can't speak and needs immediate help. Follow these steps to help a choking victim age one year or older:

1. Ask the victim if he or she is choking.

2. If the victim nods yes and cannot speak, he or she has a severe obstruction.

3. If possible, have someone call 9-1-1.

4. Stand or kneel behind the victim and wrap your arms around the victim's waist.

5. Make a fist with one hand.

6. Place the thumb side of your fist against the victim's abdomen, in the midline, slightly above the navel and well below the breastbone.

7. Grasp your fist with your other hand and press into their abdomen with a quick upward thrust.

8. Repeat until object is expelled or the victim becomes unresponsive.

9. Give each new thrust with a separate, distinct movement to relieve the obstruction.

WHEN RESCUER CAN'T REACH AROUND VICTIM

If a victim is pregnant or obese, perform chest thrusts instead of abdominal thrusts. The victim should see a physician immediately after rescue.

For the Relief of CHOKING in INFANTS

An infant who is choking will have poor or no air exchange, be unable to cry and possibly turn blue. Follow these steps to help a choking infant:

1. Call 9-1-1.

2. Kneel or sit with infant in your lap.

3. If possible, expose the infant’s chest.

4. Hold the infant face down with the head slightly lower than the chest, resting on your forearm. Support the infants head and jaw with your hand. Be careful to avoid compressing the baby’s throat. Rest your forearm on your lap or thigh to support the infant.

5. Deliver up to five forceful back slaps with the heel of the hand in the middle of the back between the shoulder blades. Each slap should be delivered with enough force to dislodge the object.

6. After giving the five back slaps, place the free hand on the infant’s back, supporting the back of the head with the palm of your hand. The baby will be adequately cradled.

7. Turn the infant as a unit while carefully supporting the head and neck. Hold the baby on his or her back with your forearm resting on your thigh. Keep the baby’s head lower than the trunk.

8. Provide up to five quick downward check thrusts just below the nipple line. Deliver the chest thrusts at a rate of one per second, each with the intention of creating enough of an “artificial cough” to dislodge the object.

9. Repeat the sequence until the object is dislodged or the infant becomes unresponsive.

If the baby has not recovered, proceed with CPR. The baby should see a physician immediately after rescue.

IF THE ADULT OR CHILD BECOMES UNRESPONSIVE WITH CHOKING

A choking victim’s condition may worsen and he may become unresponsive. If you know he was choking first, you will know to look for a foreign body in the throat.

1. Shout for help or send someone to call 9-1-1.

2. Gently lower the victim to the ground if you see he is becoming unresponsive.

3. Begin CPR, starting with chest compressions. Do not check for a pulse.

4. Each time you open the airway to give breaths, open the victim’s mouth wide and look for the object causing the obstruction.

• If you see an object that can be easily removed, remove it with your fingers.

• If you do not see an object, continue CPR.

Sometimes the victim may be unresponsive when you first encounter him. In this situation, you will not know that a foreign-body airway obstruction exists. Immediately call 9-1-1 and start CPR.

For the Relief for CHOKING WHEN ALONE

When you choke, you can't speak or breathe and you need immediate help. Follow these steps to save yourself from choking:

If possible, Dial 9-1-1 Immediately

1. Lean over a fixed horizontal object (table edge, chair, or railing).

2. Press your upper abdomen against the edge to produce a quick upward thrust.

3. Repeat until object is expelled.

See a physician immediately after rescue.

To learn more about Relief for Choking and CPR, contact REMSA’s Education and Training Center at (775) 858-5700 for class information.

