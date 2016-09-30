LAS VEGAS - John Naylor and A. William Maupin, of Maupin∙Naylor∙Braster, Attorneys at Law, have been recognized by their peers among the 2017 “Best Lawyers In America.” Naylor, who has been recognized since 2015, is listed as a Best Lawyer in the area of commercial litigation. Maupin has been a Best Lawyer since 2014 and is listed for commercial litigation and insurance law.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be recognized for our work, and it is particularly gratifying when the recognition comes from our peers,” said Jennifer Braster, managing partner. “John and Bill are among the finest attorneys with whom I have had the privilege to work and this honor is very well deserved.”

Naylor is also a managing partner at the firm and actively litigates in both the state and federal courts in Nevada. In addition to his commercial litigation practice, he serves as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and pro bono counsel for The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program to represent veterans before the United States Court of Appeals For Veterans Claims.

Retired Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court A. William Maupin is one of the Nevada legal community’s most respected professionals, both as an attorney and judge. Justice Maupin’s current practice areas involves appellate and trial consulting.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. For the 2016 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 6.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 55,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

ABOUT MAUPIN•NAYLOR•BRASTER, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

Maupin•Naylor•Braster was founded in 2014 by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, appellate law and alternative dispute resolution. For more information, visit www.naylorandbrasterlaw.com or call 702-420-7000.