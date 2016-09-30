Noble Studios Wins Industry’s Most Prestigious Award for SEO Excellence

Digital agency Noble Studios recently took home the award for Best SEO Initiative Small Business at this year’s Search Engine Land (Landy) Awards for its work on Tahoe South, a website and mobile experience created for the Lake Tahoe Visitor’s Authority.

Honoring individuals and agencies who have demonstrated excellence in executing organic and paid search marketing initiatives, The Landy Awards are judged and sanctioned by some of the industry’s leading professionals.

“It is a great honor to be recognized for our collaborative work with Tahoe South,” said Noble’s Director of Digital Strategy Chad Hallert. “This award reinforces the impact that our user-centric approach to SEO has not only on our clients, but the industry as a whole. We congratulate the Tahoe South marketing team on this amazing achievement and look forward to continued success for all of our travel and tourism clients in the future.”

This year’s Landy Awards consisted of nearly 200 entries from individuals and agencies around the world, which were then narrowed down into five finalists per category.

Judges selected Noble Studios’ work based on the following criteria:

• Innovative strategies and creative tactics implemented

• Best practices / White-Hat methods employed

• Resources and technology utilized

• Measurable business results

Search Engine Land introduced the Landy Awards as a way to measure meaningful results and reward best practices in search marketing. Search Engine Land is one of the industry’s leading publications for digital marketing with 1.4 million unique visitors per month.

Landy winners were announced at a ceremony held during the SMX Conference on September 28 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

About Noble Studios:

Noble Studios is a digital marketing agency specializing in web, mobile and social media. Since 2003, the company has completed work for international brands such as Autodesk, Enphase Energy, Easton, Google, Haws Corporation, Newport Beach & Co., Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, University of California, and more. For four years in a row, Inc. magazine has recognized Noble Studios on its annual Inc. 500|5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2014, Noble Studios was recognized as Nevada’s Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Noble Studios also is an approved Google Analytics Certified Partner (GACP) and Premier Google Partner.