Noble Studios Selected to Redesign The Islands of Tahiti’s Official Website

Award winning digital marketing agency Noble Studios has been selected by Tahiti Tourisme, the country’s official destination marketing organization, to extend its updated brand into a newly redesigned website that will be used to promote the destination across 18 different countries.

After participating in a competitive bidding process for the project, Noble beat out several other agencies, ultimately being chosen for its deep experience in the travel/tourism vertical. Recently, Noble has created award-winning and notable sites for popular travel destinations such as Yosemite National Park, Santa Monica, Newport Beach and Lake Tahoe.

Noble will perform a complete website overhaul, expanding Tahiti Tourisme’s digital presence into a responsive, inspirational, storytelling experience that supports the Tourisme board’s mission while shining light on the destination and its unique culture. The site will also be optimized for organic search and allow for a more personalized planning experience for those considering a trip to The Islands of Tahiti. The website is expected to launch in mid-2017.

“It goes without saying that The Islands of Tahiti is one of the top travel destinations in the world,” said Noble Studios’ CMO Michael Thomas. “Noble is delighted to have the opportunity to give the islands a digital experience as breathtaking as the destination, and to make sure that their destination marketing team is armed with the best approaches to digital marketing that will leverage Tahiti’s unparalleled brand strength.”

According to latest official government statistics, The Islands of Tahiti attracted more than 183,831 visitors in 2015. Visitation is increasing in part to the growing visibility and popularity of the destination. Additionally the destination consistently ranks in the top lists of exceptional destinations and beach vacations from publications such as U.S. News & World Report, TripAdvisor, and Travel + Leisure based on The Islands of Tahiti’s well-earned reputation for being one of the world’s most beautiful locations.

“We were impressed by Noble Studios’ innate understanding of our situation, and how they presented us with the opportunity to look holistically at our global digital presence,” said Tahiti Toursime’s CEO Paul Sloan. “As we continue to strive to expand our reach with our newly updated global campaign, we feel that Noble is the best partner to bring our story to life online.”