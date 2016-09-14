New Sickle Cell Treatment Center Debuts at the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada

LAS VEGAS - Patients affected by sickle cell disease have had few recent breakthroughs in treating the life-long condition, which can lead to severe complications, pain, and disability. Medical groups such as the American Society of Hematology have suggested treatment options for sickle cell patients in the United States are “inadequate” and often unavailable for many of those affected.

To assist in addressing this need in our state, the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada is creating the Sickle Cell Treatment Center of Nevada. Under the direction of Nik Abdul Rashid, M.D., patients will receive high quality medical treatment adhering to national treatment guidelines, aimed at improving the health and quality of life of individuals with the disease.

All patients will be scheduled for an annual sickle cell comprehensive clinic where they will be seen by a multi-disciplinary team of providers and staff, including pediatric hematologist, pediatric neuropsychologist, palliative care specialist, social worker, patient advocate and educator, clinical research associate, physical therapist and registered nurse.

“A significant amount of time will be allocated for each patient during our annual comprehensive clinics to help us form an in-depth analysis of the medical and psychosocial needs of each patient,” said Dr. Nik Abdul Rashid, Sickle Cell Disease Program Director. “By utilizing this team approach for treatment, we will align our clinic with national standards, and work to excel those standards.”

Dr. Rashid will also guide patients in the introduction of innovative therapies, as well as any applicable clinical trials.

Sickle cell patients and their families are encouraged to learn more about the upcoming changes and treatments offered at the clinic during a meet & greet planned for September 21, 2016, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will take place in suite 601 at 3121 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89109. For additional information, please call 702-732-1493.

In 2014, the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada joined several other well-known regional treatment centers in the creation of the Pacific Sickle Cell Regional Collaborative (PSCRC). The PSCRC is a program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration, aimed at improving medical treatment for sickle cell patients. As a PRCRC member, our providers reach out to medical facilities, hospitals and clinics in Nevada offering education, information, and collaboration on sickle cell disease treatments.

Additionally, the clinic is a recipient of a grant from the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. Through its Sickle Cell Disease Newborn Screening Program, a sickle cell coordinator is helping patients enroll in ‘Get Connected’ which is a registry specific for individuals with sickle cell. The coordinator also encourages those with the disease to access treatment and is providing additional education about the disease to patients.

The Sickle Cell Treatment Center is open to all pediatric patients with sickle cell disease from birth to 18 years old, as well as established adult sickle cell patients. To learn more, call the Sickle Cell Treatment Center of Nevada at (702) 732-1493.

As a program of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, the Sickle Cell Treatment Center of Nevada will treat patients with or without medical insurance, and regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for treatment.

To learn more about the Pacific Sickle Cell Regional Collaborative, go online: pacificscd.org

For additional information on the American Society of Hematology’s call for action to improve sickle cell disease care, go online: http://bit.ly/2cayhKi

About Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

The Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada and the Hemophilia Treatment Center Of Nevada are funded, in part, by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2007 to ensure children with life-threatening illnesses received proper medical attention regardless of their family’s income or presence of health insurance. To date, more than 10,000 patients have been treated by physicians and medical staff at the Children’s Specialty Center and Hemophilia Treatment Center. The Children's Specialty Center provides medical treatment to children facing devastating diseases such as cancer, rheumatological diseases, as well as rare and ultra-rare diseases. All our providers are Board Certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. The Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) of Nevada is the only federally recognized HTC in the state. It is one of 140 HTCs around the country which provides individual services to children and adults with inherited bleeding disorders. Studies show people with Hemophilia, who are treated at federally recognized HTCs have lower overall healthcare costs, lower hospitalization rates, and lower mortality rates than non-HTC users. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's Charity Care plan ensures patients at The Children's Specialty Center and the Hemophilia Treatment Center receive medical treatment regardless of family income or presence of medical insurance. www.cure4thekids.org