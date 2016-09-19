LAS VEGAS - The Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada is proud to welcome Robert M. Lowe, M.D., Ph.D., as it expands the Specialty Services Clinic, now providing rheumatology services on a full-time basis. Dr. Lowe is the only board-certified pediatric rheumatologist based in Las Vegas.

Previously, Dr. Lowe was assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He is board-certified in both pediatrics and pediatric rheumatology.

Dr. Lowe will see patients affected by childhood lupus, scleroderma, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and many other autoimmune diseases, in the Specialty Services Clinic located on the building’s 4th floor, suite 420, at 3121 Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Treating a child for a rheumatologic condition and treating an adult for the same condition is quite different,” said Annette Logan, CEO and President of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “Now that we have a full-time board-certified pediatric rheumatologist on staff in our clinic, our patients will have better access to the most appropriate care.”

“I’m very excited to join the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada and help expand the availability of the highest quality rheumatology care for kids in Southern Nevada,” said Robert M. Lowe, Pediatric Rheumatologist at the Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada. “Although we are just beginning to understand why autoimmune disease develops in some kids and not others, our aggressive approach to treatment with highly effective and safe medications is helping put conditions like juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) and childhood lupus into very long periods of completely dormant disease---making it possible for each of our patients to be just as healthy and active as every other child. My goal is nothing less than to make Southern Nevada the preeminent place for pediatric rheumatology care in the nation.”

The Specialty Services Clinic will allow rheumatology, palliative and neuropsychology patients to be seen on a full-time basis. The clinic’s Visiting Physician Program will also continue, with board-certified pediatric rheumatologists, Drs. Brown and Marzan, continuing to see patients on a monthly basis in Las Vegas, through an agreement with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In addition, Dr. Nicola Longo, chief of the Division of Medical Genetics at the University of Utah, will continue to see patients affected by genetic conditions on a regular basis.

As part of the mission of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, all clinics provide service to patients with or without medical insurance, and regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for treatment. The foundation’s Charity Care Program, funded through grants and donations, makes this mission possible.

About Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

The Children’s Specialty Center of Nevada and the Hemophilia Treatment Center Of Nevada are funded, in part, by Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2007 to ensure children with life-threatening illnesses received proper medical attention regardless of their family’s income or presence of health insurance. To date, more than 10,000 patients have been treated by physicians and medical staff at the Children’s Specialty Center and Hemophilia Treatment Center. The Children's Specialty Center provides medical treatment to children facing devastating diseases such as cancer, rheumatological diseases, as well as rare and ultra-rare diseases. All our providers are board-certified in pediatric hematology/oncology. The Hemophilia Treatment Center (HTC) of Nevada is the only federally recognized HTC in the state. It is one of 140 HTCs around the country which provides individual services to children and adults with inherited bleeding disorders. Studies show people with hemophilia, who are treated at federally recognized HTCs have lower overall healthcare costs, lower hospitalization rates, and lower mortality rates than non-HTC users. Cure 4 The Kids Foundation's Charity Care Program ensures patients at The Children's Specialty Center and the Hemophilia Treatment Center receive medical treatment regardless of family income or presence of medical insurance. www.cure4thekids.org