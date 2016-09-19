Nevada State College Announces 2016 State of College Address

WHO:

Nevada State College

WHAT:

Nevada State College President, Bart Patterson invites community members to the campus for the 2016 State of the College address. The address will highlight the accomplishments and goals for the 2016-2017 school year. This will be a time for student, parents and community to come together during the 5th Annual Spirit Week to have a dialogue about the accomplishments, direction and new announcements.

Nevada State College is a four-year public institution and a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Nevada State College places a special emphasis on the advancement of a diverse and largely under-served student population. Located on a developing 500-acre campus in the foothills of Henderson, Nevada, the college was established in 2002 as a new tier in the state system between the research universities and the two-year colleges.

WHEN:

Thursday, September 29

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

1300 Nevada State Dr. Henderson NV 89002

Nevada State College Nursing, Science and Education Building

WHY:

To help connect members of Nevada State College with the community. Nevada State College is committed to fostering a personal learning environment, students are taught by faculty who serve as mentors and guides in classrooms with an average class size of only 26 students.

CONTACT:

For more information about this event, or to schedule an interview, please contact Jennifer Bradley at (702) 234-9385 (cell).

