ELKO, Nevada – The Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) named David R. Tina of Las Vegas its REALTOR® of the Year and announced its newly elected officers for 2017, led by incoming president and longtime Nevada REALTOR® Greg Martin of Elko.

NVAR’s directors elected NVAR officers for the coming year during the association’s board meeting last week in Elko. In addition to Martin, 2017 officers include:

· President-elect Heidi Kasama, of Las Vegas

· Vice President Keith Lynam, of Las Vegas.

· Treasurer Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel, of Mesquite.

· Immediate Past President David R. Tina, of Las Vegas.

Board members for 2017 will be installed in December at NVAR’s annual meeting in Las Vegas.

Each NVAR officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions in state and local REALTOR® associations. For example, Kasama, Lynam and Tina are all past presidents of the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®, while Martin is a past president of the Elko County Association of REALTORS®.

Tina was named NVAR’s REALTOR® of the Year after leading the statewide association as its president in 2016.

About the NVAR

The Nevada Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade association with more than 15,000 members. NVAR is committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit www.NVAR.org.