The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association is hosting the 6th Annual Stars of the Industry Hospitality Awards Gala at the Aria Resort on October 20, 2016. The event honors the exemplary hospitality employees from throughout Nevada.

Nominees and award recipients are honored and recognized at the gala for superior service they consistently provide for Nevada’s hospitality industry. Several position categories are available for members of NHLA to submit nominees. Nominations are accepted through September 23 and then sent to the voting committee for recipient selections.

Highest honor: Hotelier of the Year

Hotelier of the Year, the highest level and most prestigious award, honors a Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association member executive who makes extraordinary contributions to the industry, the state, and the association. The recipient will have demonstrated professionalism to his or her property, employees, guests, suppliers and the community.

Eligible candidates from positions such as CEO, corporate executive, general manager, multi-unit manager, or owner are considered.

Full agenda of award categories

NHLA executives added two new categories to the already robust list of awards this year. Digital Marketing Professional of the Year and Women in Lodging Member of the Year are now part of the line-up of awards. Other categories include General Manager, Management Professional of the Year, Emerging Leader, Sustainability Leading Company, Supplier, Housekeeping/Public area, Facilities, Guest Services, Human Resources, Food and Beverage, casino, Administrative, Sales, Revenue Management and Security/Safety.

Lively activities planned

“We are so excited to present the 6th Annual Stars of the Industry Hospitality Awards Gala. Each year we see more anticipation, participation and growth and this year is no exception. Working with the team at Aria is such a great pleasure as we prepare for our largest attendance. We know everything will be 5 star, just like our nominees,” states Diane Gandy, President, Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association. “Recognizing the “super stars” in Nevada’s hospitality industry brings us great pride and honor.”

As nominees and guests arrive at Aria for the reception, each nominee receives a special gift bag as a way of thanking each person for their outstanding service to the industry.

A special visit by performers from "O" by Cirque du Soleil, one of the Las Vegas Strip's most acclaimed and longest-running productions at Bellagio, will start the fun photo opportunities for the evening.

Back by popular demand, NHLA Vice Chairperson Jonathan Boulware will emcee the dinner gala once again this year. DJ Scott Beane will provide the lively music throughout the evening.

Special keynote speaker will be Paula Lawrence, Executive Director of Dress for Success Southern Nevada.

Following dinner, the awards ceremony will commence. Sponsors will be part of the festivities by assisting in giving out the awards. Many companies have already purchased a sponsorship in support of NHLA and the hospitality industry. Sponsorships are available. Tickets to attend this highly anticipated and prestigious event may be purchased now.

More information is available via the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association’s website.

About NHLA

The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading industry association in Nevada and one of the strongest in the USA. Since 1979, NHLA has been the unifying voice for Nevada's multi-billion dollar resort and lodging industry. With over 200 hotels and industry supporting vendor members, NHLA is the state's largest industry advocate. The mission is to serve the lodging industry by providing representation at the local, state and national levels in industry affairs; provide comprehensive and robust educational resources and programs; offer valued member benefits; provide industry communications and value-added member based services.

Source: http://www.nvhotels.com