The Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community will celebrate the grand opening of its third park on Saturday, Sept. 17 with a special park blessing ceremony and youth dance by the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe beginning at 2 p.m. followed by Family Field Day festivities until 6 p.m. The community is invited to join residents of the best-selling master plan at the free events and to help welcome the new neighborhood park.

Paiute Park was named in recognition of the history of the people who originally inhabited the Las Vegas Valley. Ancestors of the Paiutes occupied most of Southern Nevada and parts of the Colorado River, Southern California and Utah. In 1826, trappers and traders began crossing Paiute land, and these crossings became known in 1829 as the Old Spanish Trail. The trade route from New Mexico to California passed by the Mountain’s Edge community.

Representatives of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe will participate in the park grand opening with a blessing ceremony, explanation of traditional Paiute children’s dances, performance of one of the dances by children, and participatory round dance.

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager, whose district represents Mountain’s Edge; John Ritter, chief executive officer of Focus Property Group, developer of the 3,500-acre Mountain’s Edge master plan; and members of the Mountain’s Edge Master Association; also will participate to kick-off the festivities.

“Offering our residents an active outdoor lifestyle has always been a primary goal of life at Mountain’s Edge, and we are excited to be adding Paiute Park to the community’s list of amenities,” Ritter said. “At the same time, we continue to honor the history of our valley. This park opening shows our continued commitment to maintain the quality of Mountain’s Edge as it approaches full build out and construction is completed on the community’s last few neighborhoods.”

Family Field Day activities at the park will include slides, carnival games, face painting, obstacle course activities and a DJ. Several food trucks will have items for purchase.

Paiute Park features a multi-use field, turf volleyball field, a tot lot and basketball courts. It complements other amenities featured throughout the master plan, including Exploration Park, Nathaniel Jones Park, various trails, open spaces and the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, that enhance the outdoor lifestyle for residents.

Paiute Park is located at 9347 Cimarron Road, south of Blue Diamond Road. For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.

About Mountain’s Edge

Mountain’s Edge is a 3,500-acre master planned community in southwest Las Vegas that celebrates the rich history and natural beauty of the area. Developed by Focus Property Group, it has ranked among the country’s best-selling master planned communities by leading independent real estate advisory firms. Mountain’s Edge is recognized for close proximity to the Red Rock National Conservation Area; major employment and Las Vegas Strip entertainment offerings; a wealth of floor plans and single and multi-family subdivisions from top builders; parks, trails and open spaces; and public facilities and schools. A series of paseos wind through the community, connecting residents and their neighborhoods to recreation areas. These include the new neighborhood Paiute Park, 20-acre Nathaniel Jones Park, first phase of Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, and 80-acre Exploration Park with a Western Theme Village, water play area, picnic areas, amphitheater, playgrounds and the 2,846-foot-tall Exploration Peak. Mountain’s Edge is located at 9725 S. Buffalo Drive (corner of Buffalo Dr. and Blue Diamond Rd.). For information, call 702-898-5777 or visit www.mountainsedge.com.

