Local restaurants offer patrons the opportunity to meet with law enforcement

LAS VEGAS, NV- McDonald’s invites community members to visit select southern Nevada restaurants on Wednesday, September 21 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. to meet with officers from multiple jurisdictions, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department and North Las Vegas Police Department as part of the annual Coffee with a Cop event.

Officers will be on hand to greet customers and address community concerns. Customers will be able to enjoy a free small McCafé Coffee during the event, as they meet with local law enforcement.

Coffee with a Cop will be held at the following McDonald’s locations:

• Charleston/Buffalo - 7851 W Charleston., Las Vegas, NV 89117

• Craig/Tenaya - 7150 W Craig Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129

• Sunset/Stephanie – 601 N Stephanie., Henderson, NV 89014

• Spring Mountain – 5947 Spring Mountain., Las Vegas, NV 89103

• Lake Mead – 1003 E Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

• Mesquite – 920 W Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 890127

McDonald's provides patrons an opportunity to discuss ideas and issues that affect our citizens, their families and neighborhoods.

