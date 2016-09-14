Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / McDonald’s to Partner with Local Law Enforcement For Coffee with a Cop Event

McDonald’s to Partner with Local Law Enforcement For Coffee with a Cop Event

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0

Local restaurants offer patrons the opportunity to meet with law enforcement

Officers will be on hand to greet customers, and will be able to enjoy a free small McCafé Coffee during the event, as they meet with local law enforcementLAS VEGAS, NV- McDonald’s invites community members to visit select southern Nevada restaurants on Wednesday, September 21 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. to meet with officers from multiple jurisdictions, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department and North Las Vegas Police Department as part of the annual Coffee with a Cop event.

Officers will be on hand to greet customers and address community concerns. Customers will be able to enjoy a free small McCafé Coffee during the event, as they meet with local law enforcement.

Coffee with a Cop will be held at the following McDonald’s locations:

• Charleston/Buffalo - 7851 W Charleston., Las Vegas, NV 89117
• Craig/Tenaya - 7150 W Craig Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129
• Sunset/Stephanie – 601 N Stephanie., Henderson, NV 89014
• Spring Mountain – 5947 Spring Mountain., Las Vegas, NV 89103
• Lake Mead – 1003 E Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
• Mesquite – 920 W Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 890127

McDonald’s provides patrons an opportunity to discuss ideas and issues that affect our citizens, their families and neighborhoods. To locate a participating McDonald’s restaurant near you, please visit www.mcnevada.com. For the latest local McDonald’s news, promotions and contests follow us on Twitter at @McDonaldsVegas. You can also find your favorite local McDonald’s restaurants on Facebook.

ABOUT MCDONALD’S USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 27 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

###

Recent Issues

September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015