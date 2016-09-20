McDonald’s to Award $50,000 To Local K-8th Grade Teachers

Local owner/operators to fund educational initiatives through MAC Grants program

LAS VEGAS, NV- McDonald’s Southern Nevada owner/operators announced the annual Make Activities Count Grant (MAC Grant) program call for applications. The MAC Grants program funds unique educational programs that classrooms and teachers are not able to afford. Educators submit their application detailing activities they plan to implement in their classrooms during the following school year.

This year local McDonald’s owner/operators have committed to donate $50,000 to more than 100 local educators. The MAC Grants program is available to all teachers at Southern Nevada schools, grades K-8. Applications for this year’s MAC Grants program are open from Friday, August 19 – Monday, October 3. The application can be found by visiting: https://massmediacc.wufoo.com/forms/mac-grants-application-2016/

McDonald’s Southern Nevada owner/operators are proud to give back to the community they serve. Throughout the year, McDonald’s supports a variety of programs that focus on education, literacy and the well-being of children, including Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Eggs for Education fundraiser. Visit www.mcnevada.com to find a McDonald’s location near you. You can also learn more about upcoming promotions and community events on Twitter at @McDonaldsVegas.

ABOUT MCDONALD’S USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 27 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

###