A blood drive will be hosted by the Lipson Neilson law, at its office building, on Friday, September 30, 2016 from 2:00pm -5:00pm.

Lipson Neilson is located at 9900 Covington Cross Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89144. (One block west of Town Center Dr.)

To schedule an appointment to donate blood during this drive, please go to www.bloodhero.com, and enter sponsor code LIPSONNEILSON. Or, you can contact United Blood Services at phone number 702-233-9620.