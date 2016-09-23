Nevada Business Magazine

Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance to Hold 2016 Annual Dinner: ‘DEVELOPOSSIBLE’

The LVGEA annual dinner celebrates economic development successes and provides a networking opportunity for the Southern Nevada business community.

WHO:

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

WHAT:

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance annual dinner celebrates economic development successes and provides a networking opportunity for the Southern Nevada business community. The event features an evening of dining, entertainment and insight from keynote speaker Gabe Klein, author of “Start-up City: Inspiring Private and Public Entrepreneurship, Getting Projects Done, and Having Fun,” which demonstrates how to affect big, directional change in cities—and how to do it fast. He provides an inspirational inside look at how to break down the barriers between the public and private sectors in pursuit of a greater city and citizenry.

WHEN:

Special guest reception with cocktails and networking will begin at 5p.m., with dinner and the program to follow at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

WHERE:

Bristlecone Ballroom, Aria Resort & Casino, 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

WHY:

Nevada has quickly become a launch pad for ambitious companies that will play a vital role in powering the region’s economy forward. That’s why “DEVELOPOSSIBLE” became the theme for the Sept. 29 event.

CONTACT:

Media interested in attending the event or scheduling an interview can contact
The Ferraro Group – Raquel Sanchez - 702.367.7771 / cell: 702.809.8347

