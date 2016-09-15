KPS3 Hires Jaclyn March as Senior Account Director

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Jaclyn March as senior account director. She will be responsible for the day-to-day management of some of the firm’s current and future accounts, assisting with the strategic direction and the ongoing growth of client accounts for their marketing communications success.

Prior to joining KPS3, March worked as a consultant and public relations specialist for QuantumMark, LLC, a Reno-based consulting firm, where she focused on marketing responsibilities as well as client projects including project management to private and public sectors. Prior to that, March served as the lead public relations specialist at International Game Technology (IGT). Before joining IGT, she worked as media buyer and account executive at Minor Adverting and Public Relations.

March graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a bachelor degree in psychology.

About KPS3:

KPS3 goes far beyond any normal definition of a marketing company, PR firm or digital agency. We handle large-scale advertising and branding campaigns, we build enterprise-level web and mobile applications, and we can train a room full of executives from across the country how to handle the media. To keep up on all things KPS3, visit kps3.com or like us on Facebook.