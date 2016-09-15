KPS3 Hires Erik Flippo as a Senior Designer

RENO, Nev. — KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Erik Flippo as a senior designer. He will work with the firm’s digital and creative teams, providing innovative design solutions for a wide range of products and projects.

Prior to joining KPS3, Flippo worked as a graphic and web designer for The National Judicial College where he was responsible for brand management as well as all visual design produced by the College. He also served as the president for Peavine Design, Inc. where he oversaw design for web, print, publication, user interface as well as identity systems, branding and naming. Flippo was the design director for the Nevada Museum of Art with responsibilities that included brand management and oversight of visual design created by and for the Museum. Prior to relocating to northern Nevada, he was the chief graphic designer for a California-based newspaper group whose papers saw a combined daily circulation of over 200,000 readers. In addition, he was a web designer for Telocity, Inc., a national broadband services provider, which was eventually acquired by DirecTV.

Flippo earned his bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of North Carolina and earned his bachelor of fine arts with honors in graphic design from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, Calif.

Flippo served on the board of directors for the Reno American Advertising Federation, was as an education chair for AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts) Reno and has received multiple local and regional American Advertising Federation ADDY Awards.

