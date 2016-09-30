Reno – Pinot Noir, strawberry fields and Santa Maria-style barbecue are some of the gems of the Santa Maria Valley that two award-winning marketing agencies will showcase in a new destination campaign for the region. Just like partnering the complementary flavors of wine and food, KPS3 and CC Media were deemed the ideal pairing for the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District (SMVTMD).

KPS3, a marketing, digital and public relations agency, and CCMedia, a media planning and buying agency were selected by the SMVTMD to create a memorable destination campaign. Both firms are headquartered in Reno, Nev. with deep roots in developing marketing programs and campaigns for convention and visitors bureaus, hotels, casinos and ski resorts regionally and nationally.

“Information and strategy fuels everything we do here at KPS3, and our work will align Santa Maria’s tourism need with what they do best – treating visitors like family,” said Rob Gaedtke, KPS3 CEO and creative director. “Santa Maria is unpretentious, rich in history and has some of the best barbecue and wine in the world, and the best part is, you can enjoy it all in jeans.”

KPS3 and CC Media will develop an integrated marketing campaign for Santa Maria Valley, Calif. to expand awareness and attract visitors to the Santa Maria Valley.

The scope of work will include marketing strategy, brand and campaign development, logo/identity, creative, design and production of advertising and collateral materials, and public relations.

“We pride ourselves on being razor-sharp media strategists,” said Laura Partridge, president, CC Media. “When we learned about the potential to drive visitors to the Santa Maria Valley, we couldn’t wait to develop a plan that delivers the right messages to our audiences.”

Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce shared the optimism about the partnership with KPS3 and CC Media, saying, “Santa Maria Valley is a great escape filled with new opportunities for people to discover. We are thrilled to be working with this team to bring visitors to our community.”

About KPS3:

KPS3 goes far beyond any normal definition of a marketing company, PR firm or digital agency. We handle large-scale advertising and branding campaigns, we build enterprise-level web and mobile applications, and we can train a room full of executives from across the country how to handle the media. To keep up on all things KPS3, visit kps3.com or like us on Facebook.

About CCMedia:

CCMedia is a full-service media planning and buying agency that negotiates and buys advertising space in online, social, radio, television, outdoor and print. CC Media creates targeted and strategic media plans that encompass a brand’s overall marketing and advertising goals and help clients reach their target market by finding the right audience, in the right places, at the right time. We have been building businesses and implementing campaigns locally, regionally and nationally for more than 25 years. CCMedia has three offices, with its headquarters in Reno, Nev. Contact us at 775.327.4200 or www.cc.media.