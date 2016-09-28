Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / ITT Tech Students Invited to CSN Open House

ITT Tech Students Invited to CSN Open House

By Leave a Comment

LinkedIn0
Google+0

College officials will help stranded students transition to the state’s largest higher education institution

The College of Southern Nevada invites former ITT Tech students to an open house event designed exclusively for them.LAS VEGAS– The College of Southern Nevada invites former ITT Tech students to an open house event designed exclusively for them.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 8 on the North Las Vegas Campus, the event will help students learn how to transition from the closed private college to the state’s largest and most affordable college.

Because ITT Tech wasn’t a regionally accredited institution, many credits will not transfer to CSN or any other regionally accredited institution. CSN is dedicated to working with the students, however.
“We’re allowing ITT Tech students to submit a non-traditional education review form so we can evaluate their transcripts,” said James McCoy, associate vice president, student affairs. “We will make every effort to support their goals of attaining a college education.”

CSN has assigned a concierge on each of its three campuses to help students from the closed ITT Technical Institute effectively transfer and complete their degree programs.

For more information or to register, visit www.csn.edu/itt
What: CSN Open House for former ITT Tech students
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: CSN North Las Vegas Campus, Building A lobby

Recent Issues

September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015