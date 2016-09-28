ITT Tech Students Invited to CSN Open House

College officials will help stranded students transition to the state’s largest higher education institution

LAS VEGAS– The College of Southern Nevada invites former ITT Tech students to an open house event designed exclusively for them.

Scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 8 on the North Las Vegas Campus, the event will help students learn how to transition from the closed private college to the state’s largest and most affordable college.

Because ITT Tech wasn’t a regionally accredited institution, many credits will not transfer to CSN or any other regionally accredited institution. CSN is dedicated to working with the students, however.

“We’re allowing ITT Tech students to submit a non-traditional education review form so we can evaluate their transcripts,” said James McCoy, associate vice president, student affairs. “We will make every effort to support their goals of attaining a college education.”

CSN has assigned a concierge on each of its three campuses to help students from the closed ITT Technical Institute effectively transfer and complete their degree programs.

For more information or to register, visit www.csn.edu/itt

What: CSN Open House for former ITT Tech students

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: CSN North Las Vegas Campus, Building A lobby