Health Care Leaders to Speak at Nevada Health Care Forum in Las Vegas

Ninth annual forum event scheduled for Oct. 4

LAS VEGAS – Organizers of the Nevada Health Care Forum, the largest gathering of health care professionals in the state, announced that dozens of the nation’s leading health care industry executives and officials will gather at the ninth annual event on Oct. 4 at the Tuscany Suites and Casino to discuss pertinent health care issues related to Nevadans.

The event’s featured speakers include:

• Jeff Bauer, Health Futurist and Medical Economist

• Kassi Belz, President, MassMedia

• Marc Bennett, President/Chief Executive Officer for HealthInsight

• Travis Broome, Executive Director, Policy Lead, Aledade, Inc

• Bill Butcher, Vice President/General Manager for CareMore Health Plan of Nevada

• Katheen Fraser, Executive Director, CMSA

• Anders Gilberg, Senior Vice President, MGMA Government Affairs

• Tracey Green, Chief Medical Officer, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services

• Richard L. Gundling, CMA, vice president of HealthCare Financial Management Association

• Ed Lamb, FACHE Western Division President, IASIS Healthcare

• Todd Lefkowitz, Senior Vice President, Managed Care Operations and Network Development, HealthCare Partners Nevada

• Fred Olmstead, General Counsel, Nevada State Board of Nursing

• Catherine O’Mara, Executive Director, Nevada State Medical Association

• James Oscarson, Director, Community Relations at Desert View Hospital, Pahrump, Nevada

• Adam Rudd, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Hills Hospital

• Cae Swanger, Chief Information Officer, Healthcare Corporation of America, IT&S

• Susan VanBuege, Assistant Professor in Residence, University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Nursing

• Bill Welch, President/CEO, Nevada Hospital Association

• Patricia Wise, Vice President, Health Information Systems

This year’s forum will focus on a broad range of topics including:

• National impact of healthcare reform and evolution of the industry

• Health care quality and nursing care in Nevada

• Medicaid expansion

• Aligning efforts of physicians, hospitals and payers

• Prescription drug abuse in Nevada

Each year, hundreds of Nevada’s health care leaders gather at the Nevada Health Care Forum to attend panels and discussions about relevant industry topics from prestigious speakers. Attendees span a wide variety of interests and professions related to the health care industry, including providers, employer group and health plan/insurance executives, government officials, students, members of the media and consumers. More than 350 people attended the forum last year. Past speakers have included governors, U.S. senators and representatives, executives of prominent health care companies and policy leaders.

“We are excited for this year’s Nevada Health Care Forum, which is a remarkable opportunity for Nevadans to gain insider knowledge on the current state of the health care industry from national experts,” said Todd Lefkowitz, member of the Nevada Health Care Forum steering committee. “It’s important for those invested in the future of Nevada’s health care to attend and garner insights from a wide variety of respected and knowledgeable health care leaders.”

The organizers of this year’s event include The Nevada Chapters of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Healthcare Financial Management Association, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and Nevada Medical Group Management Association, in conjunction with the Clark County Medical Society, Case Management Association of Las Vegas, Nevada Advanced Practice Nurse Association, Nevada Executive Women in Healthcare, Nevada Health Information Management Association, Nevada Nurses Association, Nevada State Board of Nursing, Nevada Organization of Nurse Leaders and Washoe County Medical Society.

The public is invited to attend the Ninth Annual Nevada Health Care Forum. For registration information and prices, visit www.nevadahealthcareforum.com.

For more information, please follow the Nevada Health Care Forum on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NVHealthCareForum, or follow its Twitter account, @NVHealthForum.

