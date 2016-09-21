The Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR), in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, will dedicate a Habitat home for a local working family at an event on September 26.

Led by GLVAR President Scott Beaudry, GLVAR members and Habitat for Humanity volunteers worked together to build this house. GLVAR donated $100,000 to fund the project as part of its commitment to providing homeownership opportunities to those who have undergone Habitat’s stringent qualification criteria. Not only did new owner Marian Galinato undergo financial training and mortgage management, but she also contributed 300 hours of “sweat equity” to help build her brand new home, and homes for others.

The three-bedroom home is the 13th Habitat Las Vegas house that GLVAR has supported over the years. The new home is adjacent to the six single-family homes Habitat Las Vegas completed on Merze Avenue and Ward Drive, as part of Habitat’s neighborhood revitalization efforts in Henderson’s Pittman region.

WHEN: Housewarming ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

WHERE: 1832 Ward Drive

Henderson, NV 89011

(Boulder Highway / Sunset Road)

OPPORTUNITY: Photo and video coverage of home dedication. Representatives from GLVAR and Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas will be available for interviews.

Scott Beaudry, President, GLVAR

Mike Borden, Chairman, Habitat Las Vegas

Meg Delor, Executive Director, Habitat Las Vegas

Marian Galinato, Habitat Partner Family

About the GLVAR

GLVAR was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 13,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, GLVAR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each GLVAR member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

About Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Established in Clark County in 1991, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas is a not-for-profit organization that provides simple, decent, affordable housing with the help of volunteer labor and donated time, materials and funds. Each home is sold at no profit and with a zero-interest mortgage to local working families, who otherwise might be forced to live in substandard housing. Habitat partner families contribute “sweat equity” by helping in the construction of their own homes. For more information, visit www.lasvegashabitat.org.

###