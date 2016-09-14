Las Vegas – Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Las Vegas-based construction and real estate development and construction management company, has hired Ron Moore to serve as a Senior Project Manager. In his new role, Moore will be responsible for overseeing the development and construction management of hospitality projects, including design management, permitting, construction, installation of furniture and equipment, as well as interface with the owners.

With more than 35 years of experience in the construction industry, Moore held positions as Senior Estimator, Senior Project Manager and Lead Superintendent for Stratosphere Development, LLC, Colorado River Marina, LLC., and Harris Associates. Moore’s expertise includes managing larger commercial buildings and resorts in both competitive bid and negotiated environments. Prior to joining Grand Canyon Development Partners, Moore worked in pre-construction, estimating, planning, and logistic planning, both nationally and internationally. He has experience in the U.S. Brazil, Chile, Nigeria, Argentina, India and the Middle East, working with the Dubai Towers, UAE Civil Code and Claims for the islands lagoons and infrastructure, Millennium Development NYC, Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons hotels. With Moore’s communication and negotiation skills he has developed the skills to build strong teams and long-lasting relationships with contractors, architects, engineers, designers, developers and owners.

Moore received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Arkansas. He and his wife were founding members of Habitat for Humanity in Chile.

About Grand Canyon Development Partners

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a construction and real estate development management company that offers a full spectrum of services to facilitate all processes for our clients' projects including, but not limited to: real estate development, construction, project and program management services, and LEED Certification studies. The company has offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, and Flagstaff, Ariz.

The success and experience of Grand Canyon Development Partners spans a wide variety of market segments, including hospitality/entertainment, gaming, education, Native American, retail/tenant improvements, commercial, industrial, public works, nonprofit, and food/beverage.

